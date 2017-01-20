Inside Bridgton

The winter season in Bridgton is heating up with a variety of events on the calendar, so get out of the house and enjoy a fun start to the new year. (Don’t forget about the Mushers Bowl and the Winter Carnival; you can read more about them in this edition of the Lakes Region Weekly Winter Guide.)

Lake Region’s Got Talent!

Come along and support the budding superstars competing in the ongoing Lake Region’s Got Talent competition. Two rounds of quarterfinals have already taken place, and the winners will move on to perform at the semifinals scheduled for 1 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 22, at the Magic Lantern Theater. Admission to the semifinals is $10 per person. For more information, call the theater at 647-5065. The quarterfinals were recorded and can be viewed online at www.lakeregiontv.org.

New Year baby welcomed

Bridgton Hospital joyfully welcomed Claire Marie Leicy as its first baby of 2017 at 11:39 p.m. on Jan. 1. Claire weighed in at 7 pounds, 9.7 ounces and joins her big brother, Luke, and parents, Stacey and Jeremy.

Mother and daughter were presented with donations and gifts from area merchants including an embroidered blanket from Maine Street Graphics; a gift certificate for baby’s first haircut at The Loft Salon; a bouquet from Warren’s Florist; a TD Bank gift card, bib and bank; and gift certificates from the Campfire Grille and Reny’s. The presents also included a voucher for a cross-stitch embroidered birth certificate handmade by a Bridgton Hospital employee.

Hospital officially ‘Baby-Friendly’

Bridgton Hospital has once again designated as one of the nation’s 400 Baby-Friendly birth facilities by Baby-Friendly USA Inc., the U.S. authority for the Baby-Friendly Hospital Initiative).

The Baby-Friendly Hospital Initiative is a nonprofit global program sponsored by the World Health Organization and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) to encourage and recognize hospitals and birthing centers that offer an optimal level of care for breastfeeding mothers and their babies. The award recognizes birth facilities that offer information, confidence, and skills needed for mothers to successfully breastfeed their babies.

Bridgton Hospital staff includes two certified lactation counselors who provide support and education for breastfeeding mothers. The hospital offers breastfeeding classes six times a year and hosts the breastfeeding support group “Mom’s Milk,” in addition to offering breast pump rentals and other breastfeeding supplies. Expectant and breastfeeding mothers can learn more by calling 647-6000.

New tai chi Classes

A new series of classes focused on a shorter form of tai chi will begin on Tuesday, Jan. 24, at the Old Town Hall on North High Street. The White Swan form of tai chi has only 27 moves. Classes will take place on Tuesdays at 11:15 a.m. – they are free and open to everyone. Beginners are welcome! For more information call 452-2239 or visit www.taichiinmaine.com

Church had a good year

The First Congregational Church of Bridgton – UCC is counting the blessings of 2016, three in particular. It welcomed a new pastor, Rev. Emily Goodnow, last spring. It made long-needed repairs to the 147-year-old steeple, weathervane and clock faces, thanks to Mid Maine Restoration Company from Edgecomb. And finally, its Estey pipe organ, purchased by the congregation in 1930, was restored over a period of six months. The organ was completely dismantled and the console was upgraded to American Guild of Organists standards. New pipes were installed in the original George Stevens 1870 casework as well as an electronic sound system to mimic the sound of multiple instruments and produce various sound effects. The fully restored organ was unveiled on Christmas Eve.

Next time you’re passing by the elegant church on South High Street, be sure to look up at the restored steeple. Better yet, attend a service, meet Rev. Goodnow, and view the impressive organ. To learn more go to www.bridgtonucc.org

Looking ahead to summer

As a sign of summer to come (and not too soon for me!), registration for the 41st Annual 4 on the Fourth Road Race opened on Sunday, Jan. 15. A maximum of 2,250 entries will be accepted for this year’s race and all registrations will be made online at the race website: www.fouronthefourthcom. A Fun Run/Walk for kids from 3 to 10 years old will also be held again this year on July 3. More information about the races, registration, fees, etc. is available on the race website.

