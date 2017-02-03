Inside Bridgton

Although the warm(ish) weather we’ve been having lately may have lulled us into a false sense of spring, we must remember we are still in the middle of winter with a couple months left to go before the vernal equinox and the official beginning of a new season. There is still plenty of time for more snow and freezing temperatures, which is good for the winter outdoor enthusiasts among us. And for those who yearn for spring, the days are slowly getting longer, which means it’s getting closer.

Winter Carnival

The next big thing in Bridgton is the annual Winter Carnival on Feb. 18. This newspaper ran a detailed article about the event in the Jan. 20 edition, but I just want to remind readers to buy their entry and discount buttons for the carnival and join in a day full of winter fun for the whole family. There will be horse-drawn wagon rides, a magic show, and the always popular Freezing for a Reason polar dip in Highland Lake, with proceeds benefiting Harvest Hills Animal Shelter. Various other events are planned for the day and the schedule is continually updated at mainelakeswintercarnival.com The website also has a list of places to purchase buttons.

The taxman cometh …

Yes, it’s looming – the time to pay your taxes. Most people can’t get terribly excited about filling out paperwork, figuring out deductions, and deciding what forms to use – and it can be very confusing. You can find help doing your federal and state income taxes at the Bridgton Community Center, 15 Depot St., beginning on Friday, Feb. 3.

IRS-trained and -certified AARP Tax-Aid specialists, many of them retired accountants, will be available by appointment at the Community Center on Fridays through April 7. This is a private, free and confidential service sponsored jointly by the Internal Revenue Service and the AARP Foundation. Anyone who needs help preparing their taxes can make an appointment by calling 647-3116. Please note: this is a very popular service so call early to book a time. A list of what documents you’ll need to bring to your appointment is available at the Bridgton Community Center.

Big turnout for shelter

On the evening of Jan. 25, The Magic Lantern Theater and Tasteful Things co-hosted a special pre-release showing of “A Dog’s Purpose” as a fundraiser for Harvest Hills Animal Shelter. Initially, because there was only very limited advertising allowed for the event, the sponsors expected only to sell enough tickets to fill one cinema. However, they ended up filling all three cinemas and the Tannery Pub with dog lovers, movie fans and ardent supporters of Harvest Hills. In the lobby prior to the showing there were raffles, dog coats to buy for the shelter dogs, and even an animal psychic.

“A Dog’s Purpose” is based on the book of the same title by W. Bruce Cameron. It follows one dog through various incarnations in his search to find “his boy” again. Funny and poignant at times, it is good family fare and should be a favorite with dog (and animal) lovers. The general consensus among viewers at the showing was that they loved it.

To date, the amount of money raised has not been completely tallied but the Harvest Hills Animal Shelter Facebook page will most likely post the results when the final total has been calculated.

Babysitting class

The Bridgton Community Center will be offering a Babysitter Training Course taught by Allison Ross, EMT from United Ambulance, on Friday, Feb. 24 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Attendees will receive a certificate at the end of the course.

The basic course is geared toward 11- to 14-year-olds and will cover information on leadership; safe and responsible babysitting; basic child care and other topics such as basic first aid, including infant and child Heartsaver CPR.

The fee for this class is $40, which covers the cost of the book and a CD as well as other information that participants will be able to take home with them for reference. Class size is limited to 14, and registration must be made before Friday, February 17. Participants should bring a bag lunch.

For more information or to register, contact the Bridgton Community Center at 647-3116.

Caregiver support

The Bridgton Caregiver Support Group will meet Wednesday, Feb. 8, from 1-2:30 p.m. at the Bridgton Community Center. Respite care is available while the group meets. Call 647-2826 by Feb. 7 if you would like respite care during the group. Contact Ann O’Sullivan at SMAA, 1-800-427-7411, ext. 541, with any questions.

Congratulations

Congratulations to the Bridgton Academy Wolverines for defeating nationally ranked St. Thomas More to win the 8th Annual Coaches vs. Cancer Winter Classic basketball game in January with a score of 77-70.

Congratulations also to fifth-grader Che Rich from Stevens Brook Elementary School for winning the school competition of the National Geographic Bee on Jan. 17. Now Che will take a qualifying test along with other school champions across the state aiming to compete in the state Geo Bee in March. The winners of the state competitions will then go to Washington, D.C., in May to take part in the national bee, ultimately hoping to win a $50,000 scholarship. Good luck, Che! Bridgton will be rooting for you.

