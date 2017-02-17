Snow, and lots of it, seems to be the biggest news inside Bridgton and everywhere else in Maine this past week. We have been pummeled with loads of the white stuff, which is good news for skiers, snowmobilers and “winter-philes” across the state. For me it means a disrupted schedule, difficult travel and a whole lot of shoveling. I just have to keep telling myself that spring is (technically) just a little more than a month away. That’s what keeps me going.

Winter Carnival is here

Kick off February vacation week at the Bridgton annual Winter Carnival on Saturday, Feb. 18. Lots of things will be happening throughout the day so take a break from shoveling and get out and have some fun. For a complete schedule of carnival events visit mainelakeswintercarnival.com.

Rec sign-ups

Looking ahead to warmer weather, it’s time to sign the kids up for spring athletics and programs sponsored by Bridgton Recreation. T-ball, baseball, softball, karate, lacrosse and “mad science” are all on offer this year. Coaches, officials, umpires and anyone willing to help with the concession stands and/or other duties, please contact Gary Colello at 647-1126 or rec@bridgtonmaine.org More information and registration forms can be found at www.bridgtonmaine.org

Congrats to Bridgton Academy

Bridgton Academy in North Bridgton seems to be where all the action was the past couple weeks.

First of all, I want to congratulate Beth Chagrasulis and Ryan McLellan, two faculty members who were recently awarded this year’s 1808 Bright Futures Endowments. These annual awards provide funds for professional development to eligible teachers for training or advanced degree work. Chagrasulis, a science instructor, will use her money to launch the academy’s first-ever Scientist in Residence program. McLellan, an English teacher and award-winning poet, will study at the prestigious Stonecoast Writers’ Conference to improve his own skills and set an example for his students to continually strive to improve themselves.

Congratulations also to the Bridgton Academy Ski Team, a.k.a. Tyler Davis. Although he is the only member of the team, Tyler has won all five MAISAD ski races he has entered and is crushing his competitors by 3 to 5 seconds in every race. He will compete for the rest of the regular season before going on to championship races later this month. He will continue to race at the University of Maine at Farmington next year.

Hall of Fame inductee

Finally, I want to congratulate Bridgton resident and editor/publisher of The Bridgton News, Wayne Rivet, for being inducted into the Lake Region High School Hall of Fame. Wayne was inducted as a contributor who acknowledged and promoted local athletes in the pages of The Bridgton News for decades. He received the Maine Interscholastic Athletic Administrator Association’s Media Award in 2001 and has been a middle school and high school softball coach for many years. Well done, Wayne!

Diabetes classes

The Diabetes Clinic at Bridgton Hospital will offering its three-part Diabetes Self-Management course beginning Monday, Feb. 20 in the hospital’s large board room.

The classes are designed to give general information about diabetes and help patients manage the disease. The course will be presented in three sessions: Monday, Feb. 20, at 9 a.m.; Thursday, Feb. 23, from 9 to 11 a.m.; and Tuesday, Feb. 28, from 9 a.m. to noon. The course will cover the process and treatment of diabetes, high blood pressure and how it affects diabetes, eye and vision issues, meal planning and dining guidelines, and other issues related to the disease.

Preregistration and assessment are required to attend. After registration and sign-up each participant will receive a copy of the Your Diabetes Guidebook for use in the class. To register and obtain more information, call class instructors Linda Russell or Elaine Drew at 647-6064.

The staff at Bridgton Hospital wore red on Feb. 3, to help raise awareness for heart disease in women. Go Red for Women Day is part of National Heart Month, which is observed every February to help educate Americans on the importance of heart health.