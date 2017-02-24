Inside Bridgton

Staff vs. Students game

Teams made up of staff members and seventh- and ninth-graders at Jordan Small Middle School took part in the annual Staff vs. Students game that takes place the Friday before every February break. Two 30-minute games are played, and the score is kept but everyone wins by having a fun last day before vacation.

ID your house number

A reminder from the town: Make sure your mailbox and/or house have proper identification so emergency services can locate you in the event of an emergency. The Public Safety Building located at 1443 Roosevelt Trail offers free mailbox number to those who need them. Remember, they can’t help you if they can’t find you.

Join Planning Board

The Planning Board needs a new member. If you’re interested in guiding the orderly development of the town of Raymond, as well as ensuring the environmental protection of its five ponds and two lakes, then this is the opportunity for you.The Planning Board enforces the Land Use Ordinance and has a hand annually in developing future ordinances and changing existing ordinances. Those with experience that includes municipal planning, development, real estate and building have something to contribute.

Meetings are held at 7 p.m. on the second Wednesday of the month at the Raymond Broadcast Studio. Visit raymondmaine.org for an application or call 655-4742 for additional information.

Village Library News

Longer hours: Based on feedback from the patrons, the library is opening earlier and closing later. The new hours are Monday and Wednesday from 9 a.m-7 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Challenge grant for restroom renovation: The challenge is on! The RVL’s anonymous donor will match your gift dollar for dollar up to $2,000! Give $100 and the library gets $200. All funds will be used to upgrade the library restroom so it is wheelchair accessible. There is a catch – if $2,000 is not raised the library does not receive the match. Let’s make this happen. Raymond Village Library is a 501(3)C organization and donations are tax deductible. Donations may be dropped at the library or mailed to P.O. Box 297 Raymond, ME 04071. Paypal is available as well.

At Home Service: The library is beginning a new At Home Service, offered free for Raymond patrons who cannot get to the library due to illnesses, disability or visual impairment. A volunteer will make a home delivery of materials, including large print and regular print books, audiobooks, dvds, and magazine and newspaper articles. To complete an application contact 655-4283 or email allison.griffin@raymondvillagelibrary.org.

AJ Mains warms up before the annual Staff vs. Students basketball game at Jordan Small Middle School.