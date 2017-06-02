Inside Gray

Golf fundraiser success

The 15th Annual Gray-New Gloucester High School Baseball/Softball Golf Tournament fundraiser presented by Norway Savings Bank May 7 at Spring Meadows Golf Club was a huge success. There were 112 participants in the tournament. Golfers competed for prizes as teams, and individual prizes were awarded for closest putt, longest drive and closest shot to the pin. Golfers also enjoyed a buffet topped off with cupcakes donated by The Frisky Whisk Bakery.

Members of the baseball and softball teams were on hand to greet golfers as they arrived for check-in and to hand out reusable gift bags. The bags, donated by Harmer & Sons Plumbing & Heating, contained items donated by McCann Fabrication, Shad’s Custom Countertops and Poland Spring Water. Supplementing the fundraising was a raffle, with generous donations from Coca-Cola, Cook’s Hardware and Hometown Sports

The event raised the most money to date and will help the teams purchase items outside the school budget. The baseball and softball teams, their coaches, and the steering committee would like to thank the more than 50 companies and individuals who sponsored or donated to the event, with a special thank you to Norway Savings Bank.

Longest Day deadline

Longest Day 5K will be held Wednesday, June 21, at 50 Libby Hill Road, presented by Libby Hill Forest Trails. The online registration deadline is Sunday, June 18. Go to www.libbyhill.org for more information.

On the library screen

Movies showing soon at Gray Public Library’s theater are: “Rock Dog” (PG), Saturday, June 3, at 10:30 a.m.; “Before I Fall” (PG-13), Saturday, June 3, at 1 p.m. ; “Harold and Maude” (PG), Tuesday, June 6 at 2 p.m.; “Get Out” (R), Wednesday, June 7, at 6:30 p.m.; “Sense of an Ending” (PG-13), Thursday, June 8, at 2 p.m.; “Bambi” (G), Saturday, June 10, at 1 p.m.; “A United Kingdom” (PG-13), Tuesday, June 13, at 2 p.m.; “The Founder” (PG-13), Thursday, June 15, at 2 p.m.

Maine Warden to speak

Daren Worcester, author of “Open Season: True Stories of the Maine Warden Service,” which includes 20 stories from various current and former service members, will speak at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 8, at the Gray Public Library. Worecester’s appearance is part of the library’s Pat Barter Speaker Series. No reservations or tickets required.

Summer reading kickoff

Gray Public Library’s summer reading program kickoff will he held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 24. Call 657-4110 or go to www.gray.lib.me.us. for more information.

Set up at Blueberry Festival

Local businesses, artisans, craftsmen, Gray businesses or entrepreneurs are being sought that would like to gain exposure at Blueberry Festival, the annual community-wide event formerly called the Annual Summer Festival. Organizers are also looking for interactive, educational demonstrations and/or exhibits, and volunteers. Sponsorship opportunities and business expo/maker’s market booth spaces are available. The new Friday night kickoff will be held from 7-10 p.m. Aug. 11 and the festival will be held from 9:30 to 3 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 12.

For more information, contact Lacy Antonson, at 207-714-0143 (evenings) or mail to: Lantonson@graymaine.org

At the Wildlife Park

The Maine Wildlife Park will hold Maine Warden Service Day, at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 3. Meet wardens and view the “Wall of Shame” poaching display. Several warden authors will also be on hand to autograph their books about warden service, including Roger Guay, “A Good Man with a Dog”; John Ford, illustrator and game warden adventures writer; Warden Service Chaplain Kate Braestrup, author of several best sellers; and Daren Worcester, “Open Season: True Stories of the Maine Warden Service.” Paul Doiron, well known for his Warden Mike Bowditch crime novels set in Maine, will also be on hand.

The following weekend, Saturday June 10, and Sunday, June 11, The Ancient Ones, a group of reenactors in full period dress, will set up a Living History Camp from the late 1700s-1800s at the park. Their demonstrations throughout the day will include fire starting, cooking, trading, tomahawk throwing, flint knapping, flintlock muskets, weaving and more.

For more information, www.mainewildlifepark.com or call 657-4977, ext. 0.

Annual Town Election

The annual Town of Gray Election is Tuesday June 13. Vote for two town councilors, two SAD 15 School Board members and one Gray Water District member. Also on the ballots are the town budget and school budget. All residents will vote at Newbegin Community Center in the Henry Pennell Municipal Complex at 22 Main Street, Gray. The polls are open at 6 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. Go to www.graymaine. org to see the sample ballot for this election.

Legion supper

American Legion Post 86, 15 Lewiston Road, will host a public Auxiliary Supper from 5-6 p.m. Saturday, June 3. The cost is $8 per person, $4 for under 12. Come join us as the Auxiliary surprises us with culinary delights.

Dig it

GNG’s Not Your Mother’s Garden Club will hold its annual plant sale Saturday, June 3, at the American Legion Hall, Route 100 in Gray, from 8 a.m.-1 p.m.

The Norway Savings Bank team with Kyle Shangraw, left, Bob Tremblay, Steve Amerigan and Amanda Carroll, took second place in the GNGHS Baseball/Softball Golf Tournament fundraiser.