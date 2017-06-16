Inside Gray

Hancock Street stripes

The town intends to stripe Hancock Street to make it safer for the walkers, joggers and bikers who routinely use it. The striping will delineate shoulder areas of 4 to 5 feet on both sides of the road. These areas will serve as advisory bike and pedestrian lanes marked with dashed white lines. This is the first pavement striping of this kind in Gray.

Automobiles should travel in the shared center lane, but can encroach into the advisory bike and pedestrian lane to pass oncoming vehicles. When moving into the advisory lane, motorists will yield to bicyclists and pedestrians.

If you’d like to know more about this project, the Village Area Loop Trail or Complete Streets, contact Town Planner Kathy Tombarelli through www.graymaine.org

Gray wants you

Volunteers are needed to fill immediate vacancies on the Community Economic Development Committee, Library Board of Trustees and Zoning Board of Appeals.

Potential appointees must be of legal age and town residents. They must submit an application.

The Town Council will make the appointments at its first meeting in August, or soon thereafter. For more information and applications, go to www.graymaine.org, to Henry Pennell Municipal Complex, 24 Main St., or call 657-3339.

Town offices closed

The town’s annual staff training is on Wednesday, June 21. The Town Office, Transfer Station, Public Works and library will be closed that day.

Tiny house talk

John Favreau of the Long Branch School of Maine and Long Branch Tiny Houses will speak at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 27, at the Gray Public Library.

Mr. Favreau will give an overview on the Tiny House phenomenon and answer questions. His talk is part of the library’s Pat Barter Speaker Series.

Reading program kickoff

The Gray Public Library’s Summer Reading Kickoff will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 24.

Kids can sign up and get their summer reading packet and participate in crafts and raffles. Grownups can enter a raffle, too.

Go to to www.gray.lib.me.us. for more information.

Summer with the rec

Among its summer offerings, the Recreation Department has discount tickets available for Aquaboggin, Funtown/Splashtown, Seadogs and York Wild Kingdom.

Also scheduled are a Speed and Agility Camp for athletes in grades 5-8 and Summer Camp June 26-Aug. 18.

For more information and programs go to www.grayrec.com or call 657-2323 ext. 117

Public Supper

A public supper will be held on Saturday, June 24, at 5 p.m., at the First Congregational Church, Route 115. Baked beans, casseroles, salads, homemade breads and desserts will be served. The cost is $8 for adults and $4 for children under 12. The hall is handicapped accessible. For more information, call 657-4279 or, on the day of the supper, 657-3279.

Legion events

American Legion Post 86 Gray, 15 Lewiston Road, will have an American Legion Peer Support meeting at 7:30 p.m. Monday, June 19.

On Friday, June 30, it will host a Friday Night BBQ and a musical act at 5 p.m.

Fuel oil winners

Cathy Moreau of Gray was one of two winners of a gift certificate for $100 worth of fuel oil donated by Fielding Oil and drawn at the May 15th blood drive sponsored by the Gray/New Gloucester Lions.

The second winner was Bruce Chojnowski of Gray. He uses only propane, so he generously allowed the Lions to donate his winnings to the Gray Congregational Church to help with heating costs at the Parish Hall where Lions meet.

The Lions wish to thank Gray Parks and Recreation for providing the blood drive site and all the donors who took the time to donate blood.

Exotic and unknown animals

Mr. Drew and His Animals Too will be featured at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 17, at Maine Wildlife Park. Mr. Drew will be showing animals he has rescued and/or rehabilitated. Have your photo taken with a large tegu, boa, monitor, macaw or tortoise, and feel free to ask questions about exotic pet ownership.

On the following Saturday, June 24, the International Cryptozoology Museum’s director, Loren Coleman, and staff will introduce park visitors to the “study of hidden and unknown animals,” such as Bigfoot, Yetis and Lake Monsters. Through casts and evidence uncovered, plus a life-size replica of the 4-foot-tall Sumatran Orang Pendek, the ICM shares info on new species recovered and others “to be discovered.”

For more information, www.mainewildlifepark.com or please call 657-4977, ext. 0.

Mr. Drew and a large tegu will be at the Maine Wildlife Park Saturday, June 17.

Dean Neal of the Gray/New Gloucester Lions presents a gift certificate for $100 worth of fuel oil donated by Fielding Oil to Cathy Moreau of Gray.