Inside Gray

Your town needs you

Volunteers are needed to fill vacancies on the Community Economic Development Committee, Library Board of Trustees and Zoning Board of Appeals.

Eligible applicants must be town residents of legal age and must submit official applications.

The Town Council will make appointments after its first meeting in August or soon thereafter.

For more information and applications, go to www.graymaine.org or to the Henry Pennell Municipal Complex, 24 Main St., or call 657-3339.

Library author series

Hear three very different views of Maine from three very different Maine authors on Thursday, July 13, at the Gray Public Library. At 6:30 p.m., Jim Haskell, author of “Two Tents: Twenty-one Years of Discovery on the Appalachian Trail,” Morgan Callan Rogers, author of “Ruby Red Heart in a Cold Blue Sea,” and Christopher Morin, author of “The Rebel’s Wrath,” will appear as part of the Pat Barter Speaker Series. No reservations or tickets required. Light refreshments will be provided.

The Gray Public Library is located at 5 Hancock St. Call 657-4110 or go to www.gray.lib.me.us. for more information.

Longest Day 5K thanks

A big thanks to the many area businesses for all the donations of supplies, gifts, prizes, gift cards and more for the fun and successful Longest Day 5K Race on June 21.

The first -place winner was Spencer McElwain of Portland. For more results, go to www.libbyhill.org.

At the Legion Hall

A Friday Night BBQ followed up by the soulful sounds of LA’s own Michael Krapovicky will begin at 5 p.m. June 30. The cost is $8 with no cover for entertainment.

On Saturday, July 1, from 5 to 6 p.m. the American Legion Auxiliary will host a supper. The cost is $8, $4 for under age 12.

The American Legion Post 86 is located at 15 Lewiston Road.

Bugs and Stars

The Maine Wildlife Park is featuring “Bugs – Then and Now” starting at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 1. Hear from special guest, retired science teacher Jon Wallace. See live bugs and their shed skins, along with bug fossils and insectivorous plants. In addition, the the Maine Department of Agriculture’s Maine Bug Watch will present a display about the latest invasive pests that threaten our plant resources.

On the following Saturday, July 8, from at 6:30 to 9 p.m., the park will present “Night Visit With Northern Stars Planetarium.” An inflatable star theater will be set up with a star projector, slides, video and special effects to introduce kids to astronomy and space science. About 50 people at a time will be able to participate, and four consecutive shows will run. Other night sky activities will be held before and after the show. If it rains, events are canceled.

For more information, go to www.mainewildlifepark.com or call 657-4977, ext. 0.

Offices closed for Fourth

The Gray Town Office, Transfer Station, Public Works and Library will be closed Tuesday, July 4, in celebration of the holiday.

