Inside Gray

Mini vacation camp

School doesn’t begin until Sept. 5 this year. That leaves two full weeks after summer camp ends before the kids return to school. A mini camp, to be held from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Newbegin Community Center, including half-day field trips, will fill up fast. Sign up soon if you’re interested.

Beach volleyball

Beach Volleyball Camp at the Newbegin Volleyball Courts is scheduled for 8 a.m.-4 p.m. July 31- Aug. 4 for grades 8-10; Aug. 7- 14, grades 4-7.

For more information and programs go to www.grayrec.com or call 657-2323 ext. 117.





Retro TV

Now playing on Gray Community Television, Spectrum Cable Channel 2 in Gray and New Gloucester, every Saturday starting July 15: “America’s Flying Cowboy, Sky King,” Saturdays at 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. and “Highway Patrol” Saturdays at 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Movies in the Park

All movies start at dusk at the Pennell Ball Field, 24 Main St.

On Friday July 14, “Max Steel” (PG 13) and on Friday, July 21, “Trolls” (PG).

Community celebration

The Gray Blueberry Festival will be held Friday, Aug. 11, from 7-10:30 p.m. and Saturday, Aug. 12, from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Mark your calendars to enjoy activities, music, food trucks, a community expo, crafters, exhibits, activities, a climbing wall, inflatables, free wagon rides, lawn games and contests.

Blood drive

American Legion Post 86, 15 Lewiston Road, will host a blood drive from 1-6 p.m. Tuesday, July 18.

Supplies are very low. All donors will receive a 2017 Sunrise Guide valued at $20 retail and containing over $4000. in coupons.

Rocks and wood



The New England Mineral Association will be featured at the Maine Wildlife Park on Saturday, July 15, starting at 11 a.m.

Learn about minerals and gemstones found in different localities in Maine with hands-on education stations and knowledgeable people to help answer questions.

On July 22, at 11 a.m., four chainsaw wildlife artists, Ron Carlson, Tim Pickett, Dan Burns and Andrew Logan, will create eagles, bears and more. A variety of carvings will be on exhibit and for sale. Bring your cameras and your earplugs.

Firefighters needed

Applications for three full-time EMT-A FFI, FFII are being accepted through July 15, with an anticipated start date of Aug. 15.

Apply by submitting a Town of Gray Employment Application (PDF), cover letter, resume, and current certifications to: Chief Kurt Elkanich, Gray Fire Rescue, 125 Shaker Road, 04039

www.graymaine.org for pdf and more information.

Free kids meals



The Summer Food Service Program provides a fun, safe place for kids and teens 18 and under to eat healthy meals. Meals are available at Russell School, 8 Gray Road, through Aug. 17, Monday through Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to noon; Liberty Family Foundation, 23 North Raymond Road, through Aug. 10, Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.; and Gray-NG High School Courtyard, 10 Libby Hill Rd., through Aug. 18, Monday through Friday, 11:30 a.m. -12:30 p.m.

The food program is sponsored by MSAD 15, Food and Nutrition Services in partnership with The Liberty Foundation.

Get out of the kitchen



A Public Supper will be held on Saturday, July 22, at 5 p.m., at the First Congregational Church, Route 115. The meal will consist of baked beans, casseroles, salads, homemade breads and desserts. Cost is $8 for adults, $4 for children under 12. The hall is handicapped accessible.

Call 657-4279 or, on the day of, 657-3279, if you have any questions.

