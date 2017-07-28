Inside Gray

Cool things at Library

Attend a movie and a snack in the Gray Public Library’s theater. Movies showing soon are: “Boss Baby” (PG), Saturday, July 29, at 10:30 a.m.; “Ghost in the Shell”(PG-13), Saturday, July 29, at 1 p.m.; “Going in Style” (PG-13) Tuesday, Aug. 1, at 2 p.m.; “Zookeeper’s Wife” (PG-13), Wednesday, Aug. 2, at 6:30 p.m.; “Honey, I Shrunk the Kids” (PG), Thursday, Aug. 3 at 10:30 a.m.; “The Boss Baby” (PG), Saturday, Aug. 5 at 10:30 a.m.; “Tommy’s Honour” (PG) Tuesday, Aug. 8, at 2 p.m.; “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Long Haul” (PG), Thursday, Aug. 10 at 10:30 a.m.

As part of summer reading events, Sparks Ark will be at the library at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 28.

On Thursday, Aug. 17, at 6:30 p.m. Maine author Bruce Robert Coffin will read from and discuss “Beneath the Depths,” the second installment in his John Byron Mystery Series. Sponsored by the Pat Barter Speaker Series. No reservations or tickets are required.

The library is located at 5 Hancock St. Call 657-4110 or go to www.gray.lib.me.us. for more information.

Summertime camps

Mini Vacation Camp, a Aug. 21-25 camp, will be held from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Newbegin Community Center with half-day field trips, a smaller number of campers and fewer staff members. Sign up fast if you’re interested.

Beach Volleyball Camp will be held at the Newbegin volleyball courts July 31- Aug. 4 for grades 8-10 and Aug. 7-14 for grades 4-7. The camp will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

If you’d like to help Summer Camp collect pennies for its annual summer Penny Drive, please drop them off at Gray Rec during business hours.

For more information on any of the above programs,go to www.grayrec.com or call 657-2323 ext. 117.

Movies in the Park

All movies at the Pennell Ball Field, 24 Main St., start at dusk. Friday, Aug. 11, “Rogue One” (PG13) will be shown Friday, Aug. 11, and a surprise summer release will be shown Friday, Aug. 25.

Wildlife cousins and honeybees

The Maine Wildlife Park on Saturday, July 29, will feature Wildlife Encounters at 11 a.m. Bring the family to visit with “Global Cousins of our Native Maine Species.” Several live “cousins” of native Maine wildlife will be on hand to learn about and to photograph.

On the following Saturday, Aug. 5, at 11 a.m. learn about the “Life Of The Honeybee” and the role of the beekeeper. Parts of a hive and beekeeping equipment will be on display. A variety of native Maine honey and other natural products from the hive will be on sale.

For more information, www.mainewildlifepark.com or call 657-4977, ext. 0.

Special educations records

SAD 15 will be destroying special education records of students who attended schools in the district between Oct. 16, 1989, and Oct. 15, 1990, on Aug. 18.

To request a release of your special education records to you, you must submit a written request to SAD 15 Special Education, 10 Libby Hill Road, Gray, ME 004039, by Aug. 7.

For all SAD 15 students, a permanent record including the student’s name, address, phone number, grades, attendance record, classes attended and grade level completed is maintained at the district with no time limitations.

At the Legion

There will be a Friday Night BBQ and music by the Dave Perlman Band from 5 to 8 p.m., Friday, July 28, at American Legion Post 86 Gray, 15 Lewiston Road.

The Auxiliary will host a supper from 5-6 p.m. on Aug. 5 at a cost of $8 per person, $4 under age 12.

Open Mic Night with Doug Morin will be held Thursday, Aug. 8, at 6 p.m. Bring your instrument of choice, your chops, your poetry, your stand-up humor. Support your local veterans and the Legion Family.