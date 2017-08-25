Inside Gray

Blue-ribbon fest

The town’s inaugural Gray Blueberry Festival on Aug. 12 drew a large turnout of local and neighboring residents as well as summer tourists.

G-NG Lion’s Club members handed out door prize tickets and program booklets as they greeted festival goers; the first 150 attendees received samples of local low-bush blueberries. A cheering crowd gathered as 10 contestants competed in the blueberry pie eating contest, which helped raise over $100 for the Gray Food Pantry. The winning Jam Off entry was a contestant from Gray. The Wild Blueberry Commission of Maine provided recipes and educational materials. Lobster rolls and pulled-pork sandwiches along with blueberry drinks, pie and ice cream were just some of the menu items.

The festival also featured live music, crafters, businesses and a number of Gray-New Gloucester school and community groups. There were guest appearances by two alpacas and a goat. Thanks to local sponsors, additional free activities included: horse-drawn wagon rides, face painting, rock painting, fairy house building, Kids’ Fun Run, Diaper Derby, bouncy house and lawn games. The dunk tank raised money this year for G-NG High School Class of 2019.

In reviewing the success of this year’s event, Rachel Lyn Rumson, a Gray Blueberry Festival committee member stated, “Our festival goals of fostering community, connection and culture were behind every choice we made as planners.”

More than books

Movies showing soon at the Gray Public Library are: Saturday, Aug. 26, “Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life” (PG), 10:30 a.m.; and “Guardians of the Galaxy 2” (PG-13), 1 p.m.

The library is located at 5 Hancock St. Call 657-4110 or go to www.gray.lib.me.us. for more information.

Chicken BBQ

First Congregational Church will hold its 26th Annual Chicken BBQ Saturday, Aug. 26, at the Parish House with seatings at 5 and 5:45 p.m. Takeout will be available. The menu includes half a chicken, an ear of corn, baked potato, homemade biscuits, a selection of desserts and beverage. The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children under 12. The Parish House is handicap accessible.

Fall Rec

Coming up for the fall at Gray Recreation: Youth Soccer, Fitness, Mad Science, Gymnastics, Broadway for Beginners, Photography, Kids Club, Senior Activities and more.

Discount tickets are still available for Aquaboggin, Funtown/Splashtown, Seadogs and York Wild Kingdom.

For more information go to www.grayrec.com or call 657-2323 ext. 117

Movies in the Park

A surprise summer release will be shown starting at dusk Friday, Aug. 25, at the Pennell Ball Field, 24 Main St.

Help your town

Apply now to volunteer for a town board or committee. If you can spare a few hours each month, and have a vision for Gray’s future, you will be a welcome addition. Immediate needs are for volunteers to fill vacancies on the Community Economic Development Committee, Library Board of Trustee and Zoning Board of Appeals.

Pastor named vicar general

Bishop Robert P. Deeley has appointed Father Daniel P. Greenleaf of St. Gregory Church as a vicar general for the Diocese of Portland.

Greenleaf will continue to serve as pastor of the Parish of the Holy Eucharist, which includes St. Gregory, Holy Martyrs of North America Church, Falmouth; Sacred Heart Church, Yarmouth; and St. Jude Church, Freeport) and director of seminarians for the diocese.

A vicar general is appointed in a diocese to assist the bishop in the administration and pastoral care of the diocese, representing and acting in the place of the bishop in his absence. A vicar general has executive but not legislative or judicial authority.

Car wash for Fire Rescue

Support first responders by getting your car washed at the Gray Fire Rescue Station on Sunday Sept. 3, from 10 a.m. to noon.

All donations will go to the Fire Rescue Association. This Give Love Away event is sponsored by White Pine Church in Cumberland.

Stories at Wildlife Park

The Maine Wildlife Park will feature Tamra Wight, author of the “Cooper and Packrat” middle-grade mystery series, and Melissa Kim, author of the “Wildlife on the Move” series of board books for early readers, on Saturday, Aug. 26. They will give presentations about wildlife, read from their books and lead a variety of family-friendly activities and workshops from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

The following Saturday, Sept., 2, is Wildlife Enrichment Day at the park, designed to provide mental and physical stimulation to captive wildlife to encourage natural behaviors, activity and play. Activities will start at 10 a.m. and continue on the hour to 3 p.m.

For more information, go to www.mainewildlifepark.com or call 657-4977, ext. 0

Legion events

American Legion Post 86, 15 Lewiston Road, has a number of upcoming events scheduled.

A Travis Mills Foundation fundraiser, Concert/BBQ, will be on Friday, Aug. 25, from 5-11 p.m. It will feature a concert by Fire in the Hole, a barbecue, 50/50 and T-shirt sales. Food will be available starting at 5 p.m. and the concert begins at 7 p.m. The cost is $10 per person for the show, with all proceeds going toward the foundation.

On Saturday, Aug. 26, from 3-7 p.m., attend the fundraiser for Gray/New Gloucester Rallies for Ava Winslow. The cost is $5 per person and all proceeds will go to 10-year-old Ava Winslow who has osteosarcoma. Face painting, touch a truck, a dunk tank, Mr. Drew and His Animals Too, a bounce house, food and beverages will be among the event’s offerings. Follow Ava on Facebook at Avasbattlewithosteosarcoma.

Watch the Mayweather vs. McGregor fight at the Legion Saturday, Aug. 26. From 6-11 p.m. enjoy several prefights the main event and a potluck supper (bring a dish, there’s a sign-up sheet at the post.

An Auxiliary Supper will be held from 5-6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2. The cost is $8, $4 for children 12 and under.

Reminders

The Town Office, transfer station, public works and library will be closed Monday, Sept. 4, for Labor Day.

The first day of school will be Tuesday, Sept. 5. Watch out for our kids and those big yellow buses.

Greenleaf

Some of the rocks painted at the festival.

Blueberry pies await their top crusts.

Contestants dive in during the festival’s pie-eating contest.