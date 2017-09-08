Inside Gray

Community yard sale

The Crystal Lake Community Yard Sale will be held from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9

Stop and shop around the lake, on Mayberry Road and Shaker Road.

The sale is sponsored by the Crystal Lake Association and a percentage of proceeds dedicated for activities to protect and preserve the lake.

Tales of law enforcement

John Ford Sr., retired Maine Warden, and Mark Nickerson, retired Maine State Trooper, will return to the Gray Public Library at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, for more stories about law enforcement “back in the day.” This year they will be joined by Kate Braestrup, chaplain to the Maine Warden Service and the best-selling author of “Anchor and Flares” and “Here If You Need Me.” Sponsored by the Pat Barter Speaker Series. No reservations or tickets are required.

The library is at 5 Hancock St. Go to www.gray.lib.me.us for more information.

Burn permits

The free online burn permits website for Gray residents is back.

Burning is allowed only after 5 p.m. on weekdays and all day on weekends. If burning is not allowed due to weather conditions, the online site will be blocked. All requests are reviewed before authorization.

Go to www.graymaine.org/fire-rescue for more information.

Fall at the Rec

Coming up this fall at Gray Recreation: Youth Soccer, Fitness, Mad Science, Gymnastics, Broadway for Beginners, Photography, Kids Club, Ukulele lessons, Senior Activities, Parent’s Night Out and much more.

For more information and programs go to www.grayrec.com or call 657-2323 ext. 117.

Charette at park

Maine Wildlife Park will feature singer and songwriter Rick Charette in concert at 11 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 9, rain or shine. Many songs performed will be about Maine’s wild animals and from his newest album. Charette will sign autographs and sell CDs after the show.

In honor of National Grandparents Day, grandparents accompanied by their grandchildren will get free admission to the park on Sunday, Sept. 10. The regular entrance fees will apply to other family members.

For more information, go to www.mainewildlifepark.com or call 657-4977, ext. 0.

BBQ and Veggies

American Legion Post 86, 15 Lewiston Road, will host a Friday Night BBQ Sept. 8. starting at 5 p.m. followed by a performance by The Veggies at 6 p.m.

The Legion will hold a veteran peer support group meeting from 7:30-10:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 18.

Touch a Truck

Gray Community Food Pantry Touch a Truck and Food Drive will be held at the Gray Plaza near the Shop n Save from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 23, rain or shine.

Touch a Truck offers a hands-on experience for kids of all ages to explore some really cool trucks that include fire apparatus, bucket trucks and more. There also will be face painting for the kids, raffles for the adults, and hot dogs and treats for all.

The event is free, but donations of non-perishables or cash for the Food Pantry are much appreciated.

If you have a cool vehicle and would like to volunteer a few hours for a very worthy cause, contact Melissa Bagdon at 657-3346 or 831-1531.

