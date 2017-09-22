Inside Gray

Movies at the library

Upcoming movies showing at Gray Public Library’s theater are: “Chicken Run” (G), Saturday, Sept. 23, at 10:30 a.m.; and “The Princess Bride” (PG), Saturday, Sept. 23, at 1 p.m.

Contact the library at 657-4110 or go to www.gray.lib.me.us. for more information.

On tap at the Rec

Coming up this fall at Gray Recreation/Newbegin Community Center:

Nerf Night, Sept. 30, 5:30 p.m. The folks at Gray Rec will set up walls and barriers for team battles and organized chaos. Bring your own Nerf gun (one that shoots standard darts), eye protection and a water bottle. Darts and prizes will be provided.

White Mountain Foliage Loop, Oct. 8, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. A trip through the New Hampshire White Mountains with stops, including a portion of the Kancamangus, Jackson Village, Mount Washington and Gorham. A few of the stops will include short walks. Lunch will be on your own at the Red Parker Pub. The trip will depart from and return to Newbegin.

Mad Science: Energize It. The many facets of energy, fo9rces, motion and even slime will be explored starting Oct. 3 at 3:30 p.m. Classes fill up fast, so register now for the winter and spring too. Mad Science is also offered at Russell and Memorial School.

In-Service Day. For the kids’ day off from school Friday, Oct. 6, the recreation department has planned a day of arts and crafts, sports activities, games and maybe even an afternoon movie with popcorn. Ages 4- 12, 7 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Also, check out fall offerings in youth soccer, fitness, gymnastics, Broadway for Beginners, photography, Kids Club, ukulele lessons and more.

For more information and programs go to www.grayrec.com or call 657-2323 ext. 117.

‘Wild About Whitetails’

The Maine Wildlife Park will feature “Wild About Whitetails” from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23. Celebrate National Hunting and Fishing Day with state wildlife biologists and presenters. See how biologists collect deer data, meet Maine whitetail expert R.G. Bernier for a deer hunting Q&A; watch taxidermist Paul Reynolds mount a deer head, see the Warden Service’s “Wall of Shame” and learn about fawn rehabilitation. Additional special activities are planned for children. For more information, www.mainewildlifepark.com or please call (207) 657-4977, ext. 0

At the Legion

A public BBQ followed by musical entertainment will be held from 5-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 6, at American Legion Post 86, 15 Lewiston Road.

An Auxiliary Supper is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 7, from 5-6 p.m. The cost will be $8 per person 12 and older and $4 for children under 12.

Touch a Truck for pantry

Gray Community Food Pantry’s Touch a Truck and food drive will be held rain or shine at the Gray Plaza near the Shop n Save on Saturday, Sept. 23, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Trucks available will include fire apparatus and bucket trucks. There will be face painting for the kids, raffles for the adults, and hot dogs and other treats for all. The cost is $2 per person; organizers will also accept nonperishable food donations.

Proceeds will go to the Gray Community Food Pantry, which is located in the basement of the Gray First Congregational Church Parish House. It accepts donations of food, personal care items, diapers, cleaning items and money. There are collection bins at Gray Town Hall and the Gray Public Library for non-perishables. A volunteer picks up items from those bins twice a month.

The pantry is open the first and third Fridays of the month from 2-4:30 p.m. For more information or to donate, call 657-4279 and leave a message in mailbox No. 3. Monetary donations may be sent to Gray Community Food Pantry, c/o 55 Westwood Road, Gray, ME 04039.

Fire Rescue open house

To kick off Fire Prevention Week Oct. 9-14, Gray Fire Rescue will hold an open house at the Central Station, 125 Shaker Road, from 5-7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 9. They will be live fire demos, free food and a Smoke House.

This year’s Fire Prevention Week theme is “Every Second Counts: Plan 2 ways out!”

Soccer weekend

The Crossroads Challenge, the annual two-day soccer tournament held over Columbus Day Weekend for boys and girls "classic" teams ages U9-U14, is now in its 18th year.

U9, U10 and U11 teams will play three games each either on Saturday, Oct. 7, or Sunday, Oct. 8. U12-U14 “competitive” teams will play a minimum of three games with the opportunity to advance to the championship game. All games are played at the GNG High and Middle School Complex.

Contact Penney Ward, tournament director, at crossroadschallenge@patriotsoccerclub.org for more information.

