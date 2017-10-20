Inside Gray

Holly Fair

The First Congregational Church of Gray’s annual Holly Fair and Chowder Luncheon takes place on Saturday, Nov. 18, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Parish House at 5 Brown St. (behind McDonald’s). Enjoy the famous Cookie Trail, have some lunch and shop for gifts. For more information, contact Dianne Morais at 657-4279 or at grayfirst@securespeed.us

Deacon of the Year

Deacon Dennis Popadak, who serves at the Parish of the Holy Eucharist, which includes St. Gregory Church, has received the Monsignor Charles M. Murphy Deacon of the Year Award. The award was presented by Bishop Robert P. Deeley and Deacon Peter Bernier, director of the Office of the Diaconate, during the 2017 Deacon Assembly on Sept. 30 in Brewer.

Named for the Diocese of Portland’s former director of the diaconate, the award recognizes a deacon’s ministry of service. Ordained in 1998, Popadak was a member of the first class of permanent deacons to be ordained in the diocese, and he is considered a pioneer in helping to define diaconal ministry in the Catholic Church in Maine.

Popadak is entering his fourth term on the Deacon Advisory Board. He previously served on the Diocesan Advisory Board, and represented the diocese at meetings of the Region One National Association of Diaconate Directors. He has served as a mentor for many deacon candidates.

Thanksgiving meal help

The Caring Community of Gray-New Gloucester is accepting applications for Thanksgiving food baskets. Completed forms are due back no later than Thursday, Nov. 9.

The assistance forms will be distributed in the elementary school totes as well as through school email. They also can be picked up and dropped off in designated lock boxes at all the schools, the Gray Public Library and Gray Town Hall. The application forms will also be available at the middle school and high school guidance offices.

Any one wishing to sponsor a family or individual and provide “all the fixings for a holiday meal” should contact Kathy George at kgeorge2@maine.rr.com.

Every year there are more families than there are sponsors, so monetary donations also are needed and appreciated. Donations can be sent to CCGNG, P.O. 1244 Gray, ME 04039 For more information or questions, contact Christina Foster at winkers92@yahoo.com or 233-0828.

Spookiness at library

Movies showing at Gray Public Library’s theater are: “Abbott and Costello Meet Frankenstein (1948),” Tuesday, Oct. 24, at 2 p.m.; “Spider-Man: Homecoming (PG-13),” Wednesday, Oct. 25, at 6:30 p.m.; “Cat People (1942),” Thursday, Oct. 26 at 2 p.m.; “Pooh’s Heffalump Halloween Movie (G),” Saturday, Oct. 28, at 10:30 a.m.; “Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad (1949),” Saturday, Oct. 28, at noon; “The Witches (PG),” Saturday, Oct. 28, at 1:15 p.m.

On Tuesday, Oct. 24, at 6:30 p.m., the library will welcome Mad Science for a special Halloween-themed show. Prepare for science tricks and treats including gooey eyeballs, foaming jack o’ lanterns and many other scientifically spooky Halloween experiments. Fun for kids of all ages.

The library is located at 5 Hancock St. Call 657-4110 or go to www.gray.lib.me.us. for more information.

Fall Book Sale

Gray Public Library Book Sale will have a Preview Night/Early Bird Sale on Friday, Oct. 20, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. with $5 admission.

The sale will be free and open to all from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct.21.

Veterans Day at Wildlife Park

On Veteran’s Day, Nov. 11, there will be free admission for U.S. military personnel, veterans their immediate families, starting at 9:30 a.m.

The following day will be the last day the park is open for the season.

For more information, www.mainewildlifepark.com or call 657-4977, ext. 0.

Harvest supper

A public supper of baked beans, casseroles, salads, homemade breads and desserts and beverages, will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28., at the First Congregational Church on Route 115 . The cost is $8 for adults, $4 for children under 12. The hall is handicapped accessible. For more information, call 657-4279, day of supper 657-3279.

Dance with The Veggies

A Fall Dance featuring The Veggies will be hosted by Royal River Riders Snowmobile Club on Saturday Oct., 21, from 8 p.m. to midnight at 15 Lewiston Road. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. with a cash bar, 50/50 and a few door prizes. Tickets are $10 in advance or $12 at the door.

Halloween early

Gray Recreation is holding a Halloween party from 5-7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 22, at Newbegin Gym. Full of tricks and treats, the party will feature the Annual Jack-O-Lantern Walk, Haunted Lab, carnival games, crafts and for the first year Trunk or Treat. Costumes are encouraged.

For more information, go to www.grayrec.com or call 657-2323 ext. 117.

Deacon Dennis Popadak, left, who serves St. Gregory Church, accepts the Monsignor Charles M. Murphy Deacon of the Year Award from Bishop Robert P. Deeley.