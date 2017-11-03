Inside Gray

Holly Fair

The First Congregational Church of Gray’s annual Holly Fair and Chowder Luncheon takes place on Saturday, Nov. 18, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., in the Parish House at 5 Brown Street (behind McDonald’s). Enjoy the famous Cookie Trail, have some lunch and shop for handcrafted gifts. For more information, contact Dianne Morais at 657-4279 or at grayfirst@securespeed.us.

Changes to CCGNG assistance

Caring Communities of Gray-New Gloucester provides G-NG residents with assistance for the holidays. In order to continue the sustainability of this program, a few changes are now in place:

Christmas gifts will be provided only for children 14 and under and no family meal will be included.

The deadline to apply for a Thanksgiving meal is Nov. 9.

The deadline to apply for Christmas assistance for children 14 and under is Dec. 1.

Applications may be picked up and dropped off at all G-NG schools, at both town halls and at the Gray Public Library.

Want to help out? Sponsors and donors are needed. Sponsors “adopt” a family or individual and provide all the fixings for a Thanksgiving meal. Sponsors also provide Christmas gifts for children. The CCGNG matches sponsors with families/individuals. For more information on being a sponsor at Thanksgiving, contact Kathy George at kgeorge2@maine.rr.com. For information about Christmas sponsorship, contact Mike Marcotte at gngcaring@gmail.com.

Monetary donations maybe sent to CCGNG, P.O. Box 1244, Gray, ME 04039.

Holidays at the Food Bank

The Gray Food Bank at the 1st Congregational Church Parish House is open to all the first and third Fridays of each month from 2-4:30 p.m.

Holiday food will be given out on Dec. 15 from 2-4:30 p.m. If you have not signed up with the pantry prior to this day, you will need to show up at 8 a.m. on Dec. 15 to fill out an application then return at 2 p.m. to pick up food.

For more information, call 657-4279, mailbox 3, or email alice.graypantry@maine.rr.com.

2018 Turnpike projects

The Maine Turnpike Authority presented an overview of projects planned for 2018 at the Oct. 17 Town Council meeting.

Planned projects include rehabilitation of the Dutton Hill bridge, repair of the Weymouth Road bridge, and adding on to an existing maintenance garage.

Anyone wishing to review the MTA 2018 projects should contact Ralph C. Norwood at rnorwood @maineturnpike.com

Build a gingerbread house

Mark your calendars for the Annual Gingerbread House Event at Gray Public Library.

The event will be held Saturday, Dec. 2, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tickets are available at the library starting Tuesday, Nov. 7. Tickets are free and are strongly recommended.

The event is ponsored by the Gray Public Library Association.

Holiday Craft Fair

The Russell School Annual Holiday Craft Fair will be on Saturday, Nov. 4, from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Gray-New Gloucester High School, 10 Libby Hill Road.

Crafters, food, a kids table and activities are among the highlights.

Roll up your sleeve

The Gray New Gloucester High School Community Service Club is sponsoring a blood drive from 1-6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 16, at the school at 10 Libby Hill Road.

At the Legion

The American Legion Post 86 Auxiliary is holding a public supper from 5-6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4, at the post, 15 Lewiston Road. The cost will be $8 per person, $4 for children under 12.

On Saturday, Nov. 11, the post will host a public luncheon to honor all veterans. Please leave a voicemail with Jason Hall at 522-5471 or email him at jason.t.hall@maine.gov if you will be attending (a head count is needed). The lunch is open to all veterans.

Spaghetti for veterans

Girl Scout Troop 1214 Silver will honor veterans with a Veteran Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 10, at American Legion Post 86, 15 Lewiston Road.

The cost is $5 for adults, $3 for children and free for veterans. There will be a silent auction with items from True Value, Fisherman’s Net, Rite Aid and others.

Profits will go directly to the Scouts to fund their Silver Award, the second highest award a Scout may earn as a Cadette.

The Gray Food Pantry at the First Congregational Church is planning now for holiday food distribution in December.