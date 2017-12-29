Inside Gray

New year, new movies

Movies showing soon at Gray Public Library’s theater are: Tuesday, Jan. 2, “Dunkirk” (PG-13), Jan. 2, at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.; “Stronger” (R), Wednesday, Jan. 3, at 1 p.m.; “Home Alone” (1990) Saturday, Jan. 6, at 10:30 a.m.; “Victoria and Abdul” (PG-13) Saturday, Jan. 6, at 1 p.m.; “Judgement at Nuremburg” (1961), Tuesday, Jan. 9, at 1 p.m.; and “Marshall” (PG-13), Thursday, Jan. 10, at 1 p.m.

Libray events

On Fridays in January from 3 -5 p.m. the Gray Public Library will be offering CloudLibrary Help. Did you get a new Kindle or iPad for Christmas and want to learn how to use the CloudLibrary system to access audio and ebooks? Walk-ins welcome.

“Sweet Saturdays” in January will see the return of coffee and baked treats for library patrons.

Sweet Saturday – Saturday Mornings in January. Come to the Library on Saturday mornings this January and stay warm and well-fed. They are bringing back coffee and baked treats for all of our patrons to enjoy. Free and open to all. Stop on in.

Also, a reminder that if there is no school due to inclement weather, there is no Story Time. Please call ahead before you set out on the road with your little ones.

The Gray Public Library, 5 Hancock Street, Gray, Maine. 207-657-4110. www.gray.lib.me.us. for more information.

Winter at Fiddlehead

Fiddlehead Art and Science Center as released their schedule of after-school classes for kids 3-12 and for day classes for adults. Find the listing at fiddleheadcenter.org.

Stay tuned for information about their 2018 Paint Nights, too.

Call 657-2244 or email Adele @fiddleheadcenter.org to reserve spots.

Keep warm

The Home Energy Assistance Program provides financial assistance to help low-income homeowners and renters pay for heating costs, with the benefit in most cases going directly to the fuel dealer on the household’s behalf.

Fuel assistance, emergency fuel delivery and home weatherization and energy related repairs are available. For more information and eligibility guidelines, refer to the Community Action Agency contact list on the town’s website.

Fido needs license

Dog licenses for 2018 are available at the Gray Town Office or online. All dog renewals must be completed by Jan. 31.

Fees for neutered/spayed dogs are $6 per year. Non-neutered/non-spayed dogs are $11 per year. A $25 late fee will be charged after Jan. 31.

See additional information about dog licenses at graymaine.org.

Rolling along

The Bike-Ped Committee wants to update the town’s Bike-Ped plan and seeks input on how to direct future efforts. Are you a mountain biker who’d like to see new off-road trails built? A walker or jogger looking for crosswalks or improved sidewalks near where you live? The committee needs your thoughts and ideas.

Please take their brief survey by going to www.graymaine.org or www.surveymonkey.com/r/HYS7FYT.

Schoolhouse help

The Dry Mills Schoolhouse, next to the Maine Wildlife Park, is a historic building dating back to 1857 that offers visitors a trip back in history. The historic venue was closed in 2015 due to safety concerns. The restored one-room schoolhouse requires a new, $60,000 floor system before it can reopen.

The town designated $30,000 in funds for the repair in the 2017-18 budget, and The Dry Mills Schoolhouse Committee has kicked off a new capital fundraising campaign to try to close the gap. Residents will see new donation canisters around at area businesses and more fundraising events to come.

For more information on how you can help, please contact Jenn Dupuis via e-mail at drymillsschool@graymaine.org.

Snowmobilers’ meeting

The Gray Sno Wolves Snowmobile Club’s next meeting is Tuesday Jan. 9, at 7 p.m. at the state police barracks on Route 26.