Inside Gray

Tropical fun night



On Jan. 26, from 5:30-9 p.m., enjoy a night out while the kids enjoy their own Gray Rec tropical night of fun with activities both in the Recreation Room and the gym. Kids should pack a drink and dinner and make sure they are dressed to run around.

Future Parents Night Out events for kids are scheduled for Feb. 9 and March 16.

To register or to see other activities, go to www.grayrec.com or contact Debbie at 657-6762.

Buy bag for historical society



The Gray Historical Society has been chosen by the Gray Hannaford as the latest beneficiary of the Hannaford Cause Bag program.

Every time the reusable Hannaford Helps bag with the good karma message is purchased at the Shaker Road Hannaford during the month of February, Gray Historical Society will receive $1.

Visit the store in February, find the reusable bag rack and buy the blue Hannaford Helps bag to support the local historical society.

Chill in with free movie

Movies showing soon at the Gray Public Library theater are: “The Sword in the Stone (G),” Saturday, Jan. 13, at 1 p.m.; “Roman Holiday (1953),” Tuesday, Jan. 16, at 1 p.m. and Detroit (R) at 6:30 p.m.; Crooked House (PG-13) Wednesday, Jan. 17 at 1 p.m.; “Born in China (PG),” Saturday, Jan. 20, at 1 p.m.; “Wait Until Dark (1967),” Tuesday, Jan. 23, at 1 p.m.; “Battle of the Sexes (PG-13),” Tuesday, Jan. 23, at 6:30 p.m.; “Mark Felt: The Man Who Brought Down the White House (PG-13),” Wednesday, Jan. 24, at 1 p.m. Go to www.gray.lib.me.us. for more information.