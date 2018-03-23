Inside Gray

Gray Honor Roll additions

At their February 6, meeting, the Gray Town Council approved two nominees to the Gray Honor Roll:

George Thomas Hill (1891-1978) was a historian and author, who lived in Gray his whole life. This Pennell Institute graduate served in the United States Army during World War I as a private and worked for many years as Gray’s mail carrier. He was the author of “History, Records, and Recollections of Gray, Maine,” published in 1978.

Dr. Kenneth Russell (1913-1982) Born in New Bedford, Massachusetts, moved to Gray in 1937. He practiced medicine from his home on Greenleaf Street in Gray for 45 years and served as Gray’s school physician. He was instrumental in organizing the Gray Rescue unit in 1969.





Maine Maple Sunday

You’ve seen the collection containers on trees. You may have even smelled the sweetness of that amber elixir in the air. On Sunday, March 25, 2018 visit Maine sugarhouses to observe the process of Maple Syrup being produced. You will have an opportunity to sample some delicious maple syrup and maple confections, as well as, learn about the age old process coupled with modern methods of “Maple Sugaring” in Maine. Check out the Maple Sunday Map for participating Sugar-houses in Gray and around Maine.

The Lion King Jr.

Summer fun

Gray Rec Summer Camp registration is now open. Register or to see other activities go to www.grayrec.com or contact Debbie at 657-6762. Fiddlehead Art and Science Summer Camp March Madness Sale. Purchase two to eight weeks of full-day camp during March and get free before-and-after care plus a price discount. Go to website www.fiddleheadcenter.org for more information or to register or call 657-2244.

Evening out

Public Supper with baked beans, casseroles, salads, homemade breads and desserts and beverages. Saturday, March 24, 5 p.m., First Congregational Church, Route 115, Gray. Adults – $8., under 12 – $4. The event is handicapped Accessible. For more information call 657-4279, or on the day of supper call 657-3279

Spring Library Events

Attend a movie and enjoy a tasty snack in the Gray Public Library’s theater. Movies showing soon are: Lion King (1994, G) , Saturday, March 24, 10:30 am.; Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (PG-13), 1 p.m. ; The Graduate (1967 PG), Tuesday, March 27, 1 p.m. ; 3 Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (R), Wednesday, March 28, 6:30 p.m.

On Wednesday, March 28 at 6:30 p.m., Maeghan Maloney, the District Attorney who prosecuted the North Pond Hermit Christopher Knight, along with Frayla Tarpinia will discuss their experiences with one of Maine’s most unusual stories and answer questions from the audience. Anyone who has read Michael Finkel’s “The Stranger in the Woods: The Extraordinary Story of the Last True Hermit” will want to attend. Free and open to all. Light refreshments provided. Sponsored by the Pat Barter Speaker Series.

The Gray Public Library, 5 Hancock Street, Gray, Maine. 207-657-4110 www.gray.lib.me.us . for more information. These events are free and open to all.

Funky Rock Music

The Khemtrails, is a funky rock four-piece creating a buzz. The seasoned veterans of their craft will perform fun, danceable music for all ages on Friday, March 23. Come join Post 86 as they raise funds for the American Legion Junior Baseball Team, the GNG Post 86 Patriots. Hosted by American Legion Post 86 Gray, 15 Lewiston Rd, Gray, Maine . 274-0079.

Budget time

Here is the Gray Town Budget development time frame for year 2018/2019 at the Henry Pennell Municipal Complex, 24 Main St. Additional budget workshop information including budget spreadsheets will be posted on the Town of Gray website at budget-2019.

April 3, 7 p.m. regular Town Council meeting. Council budget goes to formal Public Hearing. Requires that budget is printed/distributed for a Public Hearing with notice.

MSAD #15 School Board Budget workshop, March 28, 6:30 p.m. New Gloucester Meeting House, public welcome. See www.graymaine.org

Patriot 5K

Registration is now open for the 9th Annual Patriot 5K Run / Walk and Kids Run on May 19, Saturday, 9 a.m., St Gregory Parish Hall, North Raymond Rd. Gray, Maine. www.patriot5k.org

Nomination Papers

Nomination papers are available, for the following offices: Gray Town Councilor – two, three-year terms to expire June 2021, MSAD #15 Board of Directors -two three-year terms to expire June 2021, Gray Water District Trustee – one five-year term to expire June 2023.

Gray residents may obtain nomination papers at the Gray Town Office during regular business hours. All nomination paperwork must be received by the Town Clerk no later than Friday, April 13, at 12 noon, 24 Main Street, Gray, Maine 04039 . For more information, please visit www.graymaine.org or call the Town Office at 657-3339.

George T. Hill, 2018 Gray Honor Roll inductee.

Dr. Kenneth Russell, 2018 Gray Honor Roll inductee.

Historic murder Leonard L. Brooks, retired director of the Sabbathday Lake Shaker Museum and Shaker Library, will be speaking on “The George Knight Murder Trial” at the April 4th meeting of Gray Extension at 10:30 in the Gray Congregational Parish House (across the street from the Church that is located at 11 Yarmouth Road, Gray, Maine .) The Knight trial was a sensation when it occurred in the 1850s and involved the citizens of several local towns, the Shakers, well known Mainers and became known as “Maine’s first modern murder trial.” Free and open to the public