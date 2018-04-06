Inside Gray

Holiday Schedule All Gray Town Offices closed Patriot’s Day, Monday, April 16.

Water district

The Gray Water District Trustee Meeting will be held April, 23 at 7 p.m., 80 Shaker Rd.

The Lion King Jr.

Fiddlehead Children’s Theatre presents “Disney’s The Lion King JR.” Saturday, April 7 and 14, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. ; Sunday, April 8 and 15 at 2 p.m. The performances will be held at the GNG High School, 10 Libby Hill Rd., Gray . Advance ticket prices: $10. Adults, $6 Children. At the door $12. Adults, $8 Children. For tickets call 657-2244 or www.fiddleheadcenter.org

Gray Rec

Saturday, April 21 through Saturday, May 12 at the Newbegin Community Center Gym, children ages 4 to 8 will be introduced to the basic fundamentals of lacrosse (cradling the ball, passing and catching). They will also experience some fun drills and contests that encourage teamwork, shot accuracy and sportsmanship. Soft rubber webbed fiddlesticks as well as rubber and tennis balls will be supplied.

Gray Rec Summer Camp registration is now open. To register or to see other activities go to www.grayrec.com or contact Debbie at 657-6762.

Spring library events

Attend movies and enjoy a tasty snack in the Gray Public Library’s theater. Movies showing soon are: James and the Giant Peach (PG) Saturday, April 7, 10:30 a.m. and Star Wars: The Last Jedi (PG-13), 1 p.m.; The Odd Couple (PG) Tuesday, April 10, 2 p.m.; The Phantom Thread (R ) Thursday, April 12, 2 p.m.; The Greatest Showman (PG), Saturday, April 14 at 1 p.m.

The GPLA Spring Book Sale will take place on Saturday, April 28 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Early Birds can pay $5 to attend on Friday, April 27 from 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.

Richard Hyde PHD. will present “We Will Remember Them: Public Memorials and National Character” on Tuesday, April 10, 6:30 p.m. Richard will be lecturing on memorials and monuments in Washington, D.C. and discuss their meaning and value to the American people. He will also discuss national memorials and statues across Europe and America.

On Thursday, April 19 at 6:30 p.m., the library will welcome Anne O’Regan, author of “Tamed: A City Girl Walks from Mexico to Canada on the Pacific Crest Trail.” Anne hiked for five months traveling through California, Oregon, Washington, and into Canada. She will be sharing tales and photos from her amazing 2,650 mile journey.

Legion BBQs

The American Legion Post 86 Gray at 15 Lewiston Rd, Gray, Maine will be barbecuing to raise funds for scholarships at the high school on Friday, April 6 from 5-11 p.m. Bummah Gurney will return to the Legion at 6 p.m. with his heavy metal elevator music and death metal waltzes.

On Fridays from 5-11 p.m., April 20 to April 21 Friday Night BBQ will continue with musical guest Bluzology. The Auxiliary will be cooking and raising funds to support scholarships given out to students of GNG High School. BBQ starts at 5, music at 6. Bluzology plays Chicago to West Coast to Delta blues, upbeat dance-able jump blues, soulful rhythm and blues, and ripping funk jams. FMI 274-0079.

Budget Time

The Gray Town Budget development for fiscal year 2018/2019 includes numerous workshops and meetings at the Henry Pennell Municipal Complex, 24 Main St. The next meeting will take place April 9 at 6 p.m. The full workshop and meeting schedule can be viewed at https://www.graymaine.org/finance/pages/fy2019- budget.

The MSAD #15 School Board Budget Workshop, Final Budget Recommendation from School Board Finance Committee is Wednesday, April 11 at 6:30 p.m. in the Central Office. A link to the School Board Budget schedule is also available at the above URL.

Patriot 5K

Registration is now open for the 9th Annual Patriot 5K Run/Walk and Kids Run on Saturday, May 19 at 9 a.m., St Gregory Parish Hall, North Raymond Rd. Gray, Maine. www.patriot5k.org

GNG HS Baseball/Softball Golf Tournament Fundraiser

The Golf Tournament fundraiser to benefit the HS baseball and softball teams will be held on Sunday, May 6 at Spring Meadows Golf Club in Gray with check-in at 11 a.m. and a shot gun start at 12 p.m. Sponsorships range from $75-$500 and include a specified number of golf participants, and benefits such as business signs posted on specified holes, and business advertisements included in the program of events. Golfers can sign up individually for an 18 hole round of golf including cart, dinner and prizes for $80 or they can work to form a team of 4 golfers for $320. Each golfer will also receive a gift bag which includes an additional free round of golf.

The event will follow a shot-gun start in a scramble format with one team score. This format allows for all levels of golfers to compete. Mulligans and strings will be available for purchase and a putting contest will be held along with a multi-item raffle. Dinner will begin at approximately 5 p.m. Prizes will be given to the top teams and winners of individual contests.

For more information about sponsoring the event and/or signing up as a golfer or as a team, please send an e-mail to GNGGolfinfo@gmail.com

Gray-New Gloucester Varsity Baseball and Softball Coaches, Brad Smith and Amanda Harmon accept the “Presenting Sponsor” check from Dick McCann, President of McCann Fabrication for the upcoming GNG Baseball/Softball Golf Tournament Fundraiser.