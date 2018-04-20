Inside Gray

The Dry Mills Schoolhouse committee has started a plaque-inscription fundraiser to protect the building built in 1857.

Legion BBQ

On April 20, the Legion Auxiliary will be cooking and raising funds to support scholarships given out to students of GNG High School. BBQ starts at 5, music from Bluzology (upbeat danceable jump blues to soulful rhythm and blues, to ripping funk jams) is from 6 – 11 p.m. Hosted by American Legion Post 86 Gray, 15 Lewiston Rd, Gray, Maine . 274-0079. Spring craft fair A vendor and craft fair fundraiser to support the After School Enrichment Program at Fiddleheads Art Center takes place this Sunday, April 22 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., at Fiddleheads Art Center at 25 Shaker Road, Gray . There will be a silent auction and goodies from The Frisky Whisk available. FMI about vendor availability, contact Sara at 207-415-1511.

Spring library events Attend a movie and enjoy a tasty snack in the Gray Public Library’s theater. Movies showing soon are Shrek (PG), Saturday, April 21 at 10:30 a.m. and The Post (PG-13) at 1 p.m.; A Fish Called Wanda (R ), Tuesday, April 24 at 2 p.m. GPLA Spring Book Sale on Saturday, April 28 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Go to the Early Bird Sale on Friday, April 27 from 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. There is a $5 admission charge to the early sale only. The Gray Public Library, 5 Hancock Street, Gray, Maine . 207-657-4110. FMI: www.gray.lib.me.us . These events are free and open to all.

Gray recreation





In the Gym Lacrosse class, children ages 4 to 8 will be introduced to the fundamentals of lacrosse (cradling the ball, passing and catching). They will also experience some fun drills and contests that encourage teamwork, shot accuracy and sportsmanship. Soft rubber webbed fiddlesticks as well as rubber and tennis balls will be supplied. The class runs Saturday, April 21 through Saturday, May 12. Newbegin Community Center Gym.

The Buns, Guns and Abs class starts May 1. This workout is designed to strengthen the cardiovascular system, tone muscles and boost balance, flexibility and endurance. The class will use your own body weight, bender balls, gliding discs, and other equipment. For ages 15 and up, 6:15 p.m. – 7 p.m., at the Newbegin Community Center.

Gray Rec Summer Camp registration is now open. To register or to see other activities, go to www.grayrec.com or contact Debbie at 657-6762.





Bike-A-Palooza

The YMCA at 25 Campus Drive, New Gloucester is holding a Bike Rodeo and Family Cycling event, Sunday, May 6, 1 – 3 p.m. The event is designed to teach kids how to ride their bikes safely. They’ll learn the rules of the road while practicing riding and watching for traffic on a special bike course. They’ll even learn how to perform a quick safety check of their bikes.

Kids and families can practice their new safe-cycling skills around the beautiful Pineland Campus. Be sure to stop at checkpoints along the way to fill your Bike-A-Palooza Passport. Free and open to the community. Limited to 40 riders, pre-registration required. FMI: 688-2255