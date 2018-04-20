Inside Gray

The Dry Mills Schoolhouse committee has started a plaque-inscription fundraiser to protect the building built in 1857.
Legion BBQ
On April 20, the Legion Auxiliary will be cooking and raising funds to support scholarships given out to students of GNG High School. BBQ starts at 5, music from Bluzology (upbeat danceable jump blues to soulful rhythm and blues, to ripping funk jams) is from 6 – 11 p.m. Hosted by American Legion Post 86 Gray,15 Lewiston Rd, Gray, Maine. 274-0079.
Spring craft fair
A vendor and craft fair fundraiser to support the After School Enrichment Program at Fiddleheads Art Center takes place this Sunday, April 22 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., at Fiddleheads Art Center at 25 Shaker Road, Gray. There will be a silent auction and goodies from The Frisky Whisk available. FMI about vendor availability, contact Sara at 207-415-1511.
Spring library events
Attend a movie and enjoy a tasty snack in the Gray Public Library’s theater. Movies showing soon are Shrek (PG), Saturday, April 21 at 10:30 a.m. and The Post (PG-13) at 1 p.m.; A Fish Called Wanda (R ), Tuesday, April 24 at 2 p.m.
GPLA Spring Book Sale on Saturday, April 28 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Go to the Early Bird Sale on Friday, April 27 from 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. There is a $5 admission charge to the early sale only. The Gray Public Library, 5 Hancock Street, Gray, Maine. 207-657-4110. FMI: www.gray.lib.me.us. These events are free and open to all.
Gray recreation
In the Gym Lacrosse class, children ages 4 to 8 will be introduced to the fundamentals of lacrosse (cradling the ball, passing and catching). They will also experience some fun drills and contests that encourage teamwork, shot accuracy and sportsmanship. Soft rubber webbed fiddlesticks as well as rubber and tennis balls will be supplied. The class runs Saturday, April 21 through Saturday, May 12. Newbegin Community Center Gym.
The Buns, Guns and Abs class starts May 1. This workout is designed to strengthen the cardiovascular system, tone muscles and boost balance, flexibility and endurance. The class will use your own body weight, bender balls, gliding discs, and other equipment. For ages 15 and up, 6:15 p.m. – 7 p.m., at the Newbegin Community Center.
Gray Rec Summer Camp registration is now open. To register or to see other activities, go to www.grayrec.com or contact Debbie at 657-6762.
Blessing, breakfast & bikes
This is a three-part event. Come for all three or just the ones you like on Saturday, May 5. The Blessing of the Bikes is at 7:45 a.m., at Fraternal Order of Eagles #4131, 254 Sabbathday Rd., New Gloucester, ME followed by breakfast from 8-9:30 a.m. at American Legion Post 86, 15 Lewiston Rd., Gray, ME. Fee $8. Finally, participants will ride to the Fort Knox/Anglers Restaurant. Registration for the event is from 9 – 9:45 a.m. with kickstands up at 10 a.m. Your Rider/Passenger participation fee can be any of the following: non-perishable foods, snack foods, or personal hygiene items.
Beer pairing dinner
On Saturday, May 5, at 5 p.m., at the Coolidge Family Farm, 1084 Lewiston, Rd., New Gloucester Austin Street Brewery is working with M.A.N.E. Catering to pair its beers with 5 different courses of locally sourced, farm to table, foods. This is an age 21+ event, hosted by the Gray-New Gloucester Development Corporation with limited tickets available at $65 per person. Ticket price includes the full menu, beer pairing and the opportunity to ask the brewer questions regarding each paired beer. Order tickets right from the website: www.gngdc.com. FMI: Nichole Stevens at nstevens@gngdc.com.
Bike-A-Palooza
The YMCA at 25 Campus Drive, New Gloucester is holding a Bike Rodeo and Family Cycling event, Sunday, May 6, 1 – 3 p.m. The event is designed to teach kids how to ride their bikes safely. They’ll learn the rules of the road while practicing riding and watching for traffic on a special bike course. They’ll even learn how to perform a quick safety check of their bikes.
Kids and families can practice their new safe-cycling skills around the beautiful Pineland Campus. Be sure to stop at checkpoints along the way to fill your Bike-A-Palooza Passport. Free and open to the community. Limited to 40 riders, pre-registration required. FMI: 688-2255
Golf tourney fundraiser
The Golf Tournament fundraiser to benefit the GNG high school Baseball and Softball teams will be held on Sunday, May 6 at Spring Meadows Golf Club in Gray with check-in at 11 a.m., and a shot-gun start at noon. Golfers can sign up individually for an 18-hole round of golf including cart, dinner and prizes for $80 or they can form a team of 4 golfers for $320. Each golfer will also receive a gift bag which includes an additional free round of golf.
The event will follow a shot-gun start in a scramble format with one team score. Mulligans and strings will be available for purchase and a putting contest will be held along with a multi-item raffle. Dinner will begin at approximately 5 p.m. Prizes will be given to the top teams and winners of individual contests.
For more information about signing up as a golfer or team, please send an e-mail to GNGGolfinfo@gmail.com.
Town of Gray Public Notice
There are some Town Roads Posted for a maximum weight of 24,000 lbs., from February 28 to May 2 pursuant to 29-A M.R.S.A. Section #2395. The Highway is considered “SOLIDLY FROZEN” only when the air temperature is 32 degrees Fahrenheit or below and no water is showing in the cracks of the road. Both conditions must be met. Go to www.graymaine.org for the name of roads and more information
DMS plaque
On June 19, 1778, New Boston officially became the Town of Gray. Some 15 years later, the Town built its first one-room schoolhouse located on the southeast side of Depot Rd. There followed, through the years, 11 more one-room schools in town.
Built in 1857, The Dry Mills Schoolhouse was located on Route 26 south of the Dry Mills intersection and educated several generations of Gray children. The Dry Mills Schoolhouse was relocated to the Maine Wildlife Park Road in 1990 in an effort to ensure its long-term preservation. Unfortunately, time has taken a toll on the building and it was closed in 2015 due to an unsafe floor. The Town of Gray has provided a portion of the funds needed for the repair.
The Dry Mills Schoolhouse Committee has kicked off a fundraising effort to not only assist with the floor repair but to ensure the Schoolhouse has the funds to preserve this historic building into the future. The goal is to make the building self-sustaining.
Your $100 donation will be recognized with your name, or your family member’s name(s) or in memory of someone (up to 25-30 characters) with an engraved individual plate to be mounted on a Plaque inside the Dry Mills Schoolhouse.
Donations by check with a note of the preferred inscription can be made to “Town of Gray” with “Dry Mills Schoolhouse” on the memo line and mailed to Town of Gray, 24 Main Street, Gray, ME 04039. Online donations can be made at www.graymaine.org/dry-mills-schoolhouse-museum (click Donate button) or send an e-mail to drymillsschool@graymaine.org with the preferred inscription. FMI: send an e-mail to drymillsschool@graymaine.org or call Jenn Dupuis, 657-3649.