Inside Gray

Thank you volunteers!

The Town of Gray held a belated 2017 Volunteer and Employee Thank You Celebration at Spring Meadows on April 25. Recognized for their contributions in 2017 were: Volunteer of the Year, Lacy Antonson; Committee of the Year, The Blueberry Festival Committee; Organization of the Year, Gray Food Pantry; Lifetime Achievement Award, Brad Fogg; and the Evelyn Morrill Durgin Award, Rodger Dery. It was a wonderful night recognizing all the hard work that volunteers and employees do throughout the year.

Local business steps up Royal River Heat Pumps of Yarmouth and Freeport volunteered 4 hours of their time, on Friday, April 20, to clean up Wilkies Beach and Pennell Park. This crew raked out the walking paths, cleaned up the beach parking lot, pruned shrubs, picked up litter and accomplished a variety of other tasks. At noontime Gray Parks and Rec served lunch and Royal River Heat Pumps owner Scott Libby passed out Yeti tumblers as a thank you.





Beer pairing dinner

On Saturday, May 5, at 5 p.m., at the Coolidge Family Farm, 1084 Lewiston, Rd., New Gloucester Austin Street Brewery is working with M.A.N.E. Catering to pair its beers with 5 different courses of locally sourced, farm to table, foods. This is an age 21+ event, hosted by the Gray-New Gloucester Development Corporation with limited tickets available at $65 per person. Ticket price includes the full menu, beer pairing and the opportunity to ask the brewer questions regarding each paired beer. Order tickets right from the website: www.gngdc.com . FMI: Nichole Stevens at nstevens@gngdc.com

Bike-A-Palooza

Bike Rodeo and Family Cycling, Sunday, May 6, 1-3 p.m. Hosted and held at the Pineland YMCA, 25 Campus Drive New Gloucester . The event is free and open to the community but limited to 40 riders. Pre-registration required. FMI: 688-2255. Maine Wildlife Park

The Maine Wildlife Park on Route 26 in Gray has plenty of activities for families in the upcoming weeks. On Saturday, May 5, MDIFW Recreational Safety Instructors will teach you how to use a map & compass in the big woods along with other survival skills. “Map Your Adventure,” day runs from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. On Saturday, May 12, join certified Firearm & Archery Safety Instructors for the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife and University of Maine 4-H Camp & Learning Center, for an introduction to the safe sports of Archery & Laser Rifle target shooting. From 10 a.m.-12 p.m., kids ages nine and up will have a chance to try their hand at archery, shoot a bow, and learn basic safety and shooting skills with 4-H Shooting Sports Instructors. From 12:30-2:30 p.m., young folks ages six and up will have a chance to learn basic gun handling and shooting skills while using Wildlife Park laser rifles.

On Saturday, May 19, “Endangered and Threatened Species Day,” from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Understand the importance of protecting endangered species and learn about everyday actions you can take to help protect them. Events are sponsored by the “Friends of the Maine Wildlife Park.” All programs will run from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. unless otherwise noted and are located at the park, Route 26, Gray Maine, www.maine.gov/ifw/wildlife-park , (207) 657-4977, ext. 0.

Gray Rec

Gray Rec Summer Camp registration is now open.

Learn beginning chord and strum patterns at the Gray Rec Center’s ukulele lessons for beginners. No ukelele — no worries. There are a few spare instruments available for students without one. Beginning ukelele is for kids in grades 1-8 and take place Tuesdays, May 22 through June 12 at the Russell Elementary School. Register for this and other activities at to www.grayrec.com or contact Debbie at 657-6762.

Art and Ale





On Saturday, May 12 from 6 – 9 p.m., Fresh from Maine – Art and Ale, this is a 21+ event. They will have food and brews for you to enjoy with friends along with a silent and live auction of Maine art, gift certificates to Maine restaurants, family experiences and much more.

Gray Library





Attend a movie and enjoy a tasty snack in the Gray Public Library’s theater. Movies showing soon are: “Cold Mountain” (R), Friday, May 4, 2 p.m.; “Paddington 2” (PG), Saturday, May 5, 10:30 a.m. and “Winchester” (PG-13), 1 p.m.; “Annie Hall” (PG), Friday, May 11, 2 p.m.; “Batman: Ninja” (PG-13) Saturday, May 12, 1 p.m. ; “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid” (PG), Tuesday, May 15, 2:30 p.m.; and “Best in Show” (PG), Thursday, May 17, 2:30 p.m.

On Saturday, May 12 at 11 a.m., Marine Mammals of Maine, (MMoME) a fast-growing, non-profit organization dedicated to marine mammal and sea turtle response, rescue, care, research, and education will be at the library. Come learn about the work of the organization and the amazing marine wildlife they work with. Light refreshments will be served.

On Thursday, May 18 at 6:30 p.m., welcome three Maine authors, Kate Flora, Lea Wait, and Richard Cass, as they discuss the art of writing mysteries with the panel discussion, “Cozy vs. Hard Boiled Mysteries.” This panel offers writers from all over the spectrum, from Lea Wait’s cozy Maine mysteries to Richard Cass’s Boston noir, while Kate Flora, with her strong women and tough cops, has a foot in each camp.

Golf tourney fundraiser The Golf Tournament fundraiser to benefit the GNG high school Baseball and Softball teams will be held on Sunday, May 6 at Spring Meadows Golf Club in Gray with check-in at 11 a.m., and a shot-gun start at noon. Golfers can sign up individually for an 18-hole round of golf including cart, dinner and prizes for $80 or they can form a team of 4 golfers for $320. Each golfer will also receive a gift bag which includes an additional free round of golf. The event will follow a shot-gun start in a scramble format with one team score. Mulligans and strings will be available for purchase and a putting contest will be held along with a multi-item raffle. Dinner will begin at approximately 5 p.m. Prizes will be given to the top teams and winners of individual contests. For more information about signing up as a golfer or team, please send an e-mail to GNGGolfinfo@gmail.com

American Legion events This is a three-part event. Come for all three or just the ones you like on Saturday, May 5. The Blessing of the Bikes is at 7:45 a.m., at Fraternal Order of Eagles #4131, 254 Sabbathday Rd., New Gloucester, ME followed by breakfast from 8-9:30 a.m. at American Legion Post 86, 15 Lewiston Rd., Gray, ME . Fee $8. Finally, participants will ride to the Fort Knox/Anglers Restaurant. Registration for the event is from 9 – 9:45 a.m. with kickstands up at 10 a.m. Your Rider/Passenger participation fee can be any of the following: non-perishable foods, snack foods, or personal hygiene items.

The Memorial Day Parade will take place on Monday, May 28 at 11 a.m. If you would like to take part in the parade please contact Jason Hall 522-5471.

Budget





Town Elections are Tuesday, June 12. The community is encouraged to attend the remaining June 5, Posting of Warrants- (MRSA 30-A, §2523 – 7 Day notice) meeting for the 2018/2019 Gray Town Budget at the Henry Pennell Municipal Complex, 24 Main St

The SAD #15, May 17, Town Meeting/Budget/Validation (public Vote), 6:30 p.m., will be held at the High School Cafeteria. FMI: www.graymaine.org