Inside Gray

‘Death and Taxes’

Fiddlehead Arts and Science Center will present “Death and Taxes,” a Murder Mystery Dinner Theater, Saturday, May 19, at Cole Farms Restaurant. The cost is $40, including hors d’oeuvres, salad, rolls, dinner buffet, dessert, coffee and tea. Table service for wine and beer will be available. Hors D’oeuvre Hour starts at 5 p.m, followed by the show at 6 p.m. Call 657-2244 for tickets or go to fiddleheadcenter.org.

Post 86 rocks

American Legion Post 86, 15 Lewiston Road, hosts musician Ron Bergeron at a barbecue at 6 p.m. Friday, May 18. Bergeron’s influences include The Beatles, Billy Joel, Blondie, Bob Dylan, Elton John, Fleetwood Mac, Heart, Michael Jackson, Paul Simon, Queen, U2 and The Who.

Church supper

The First Congregational Church of Gray, Route 115, will be serving baked beans, casseroles, salads, homemade breads, desserts and beverages at 5 p.m. Saturday, May 26. The cost is $8 for adults, $4 for under 12. For more information, call 657-4279, or 657-3279 the day of the supper.

Friends’ plant sale

The Friends of the Maine Wildlife Park will hold its annual plant and flower sale, featuring annuals, perennials, vegetables and flower baskets, at the park’s parking lot from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, go to www.wildlifeparkfriends.org

Memorial Day memos

The Memorial Day Parade will step off from Russell Street School at 11 a.m. Monday, May 28. A ceremony will follow at American Legion Post 86. If you would like to take part in the parade, contact Jason Hall 522-5471.

All town offices will be closed on Memorial Day.

7th Annual Longest Day 5K

The 7th Annual Longest Day 5K trail race will start at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 21, at Libby Hill Forest. Gray-NG students run for free, and there will also be a free Kids Fun Run. Prize drawings will follow the race. Register online for $10 at libbyhill.org. Day of race registration will be $15. Libby Hill Forest is located off Route 26. For more information, email John at jkellerrun@yahoo.com

Blueberry Festival prep

The second annual Gray Blueberry Festival is looking for crafters, vendors and community/school groups to participate. Event and committee volunteers are needed, too.

The festival will be held Saturday, Aug. 11, from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, contact Lacy Antonson, Lantonson@graymaine.org, or visit Gray Blueberry Festival on Facebook.

