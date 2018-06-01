Inside Gray

Golf tourney wrap-up

The 16th Annual Gray-New Gloucester High School Baseball/Softball Golf Tournament Fundraiser on May 6 at Spring Meadows Golf Club was a huge success with 108 golfers participating

The event raised the most money to date and will help the teams purchase items outside the school budget. The baseball and softball teams, their coaches, and the steering committee would like to thank the 75 companies and individuals who sponsored or donated to the event. with a special thanks to lead sponsor McCann Fabrication.

History of Gray Fire and Rescue

Galen Morrison, former Gray chief of public safety will give a talk on the history of Gray Fire and Rescue at 6:30 p.m. June 14 at the Gray Public Library. The talk is sponsored by the Pat Barter Speaker Series. For more information, call 657-4110 or go to www.gray.lib.me.us.

At the Legion

Come to the Friday BBQ June 1, 6 – 10 p.m., with the return of

The Khemtrails, a funky rock four-piece, will perform at American Legion Post 86’s Friday BBQ from 6-10 p.m. June 1. Proceeds will help with scholarships at GNG High School.

Not Your Mother’s Garden Club Annual Plant Sale will be held at the Legion June 2 from 8:30 a.m. to noon). Maine-grown plants, many of them perennials from local gardens will be available. Proceeds will benefit a Gray-New Gloucester High School scholarship.

Also on June 2, the Auxiliary’s Community Supper will be held from 5-6 p.m. The cost is $8 per adult, 5-11 $4, under 5 free.

The post is at 15 Lewiston Road, Gray.

Lobsters, free night and wardens

The Lucky Catch Lobster will be featured Sunday, June 3, at Maine Wildlife Park. Lucky Catch staff will have a variety of sea life to explore, including lobsters. They will also guide visitors through the daily routines of a Casco Bay lobsterman.

Friday, June 8, is Free Admission Night from 5-8 p.m.

Maine Warden Service Day is scheduled for Sunday, June 9. Meet members of the Maine Warden Service and view boats, ATVs, the diver trailer and the Wall of Shame.

Go to www.maine.gov/ifw/wildlife-park for more information, or call 657-4977 ext. 0

Cemetery cleaning workshop

On June 16, trained volunteers from the Maine Old Cemetery Association will lead an all-day cleaning workshop at the Gray Village Cemetery, 12 West Gray Road.

The workshop is sponsored by the Gray Cemetery Association, and is open to the public, however registration is required due to limited space. To attend this event: complete and submit the online registration form or apply in person at the Henry Pennell Municipal Complex, at 24 Main St.

Documented direct descendants of any of the persons buried in the Gray Village Cemetery who do not want their ancestor’s stone preserved by this group should contact Galen Morrison at galen.morr@gmail.com before June 9.

Wendy Emery, owner of D’Amerie Acres Farm, draws the winning ticket for the recent 2018 Lions Meat Raffle along with Dave Guiseley, Lions Club president. Anne Keith of New Gloucester was the winner of a $200 gift certificate donated by D’Amerie Acres in support of the Lions scholarship program.