Inside Gray

Cool events at library

Attend a movie and enjoy a tasty snack at the Gray Public Library’s theater. Movies showing are: “A Wrinkle in Time” (PG), Saturday, June 16, at 10:30 a.m.; “Love, Simon” (PG-13), Saturday, June 16, at 1 p.m.; “A Rebel in the Rye” (PG-13), Tuesday, June 19, at 2 p.m.; “The Death of Stalin” (R), Thursday, June 21, at 2 p.m.

On Thursday, June 21, Abdi Nor Iftin, author of “Call Me American: A Memoir,” will speak at 6:30 p.m. about his harrowing journey from war-torn Somalia to America. This event is free and open to all. Light refreshments will be served. It’s part of the Pat Barter Speaker Series

The Summer Reading Kickoff will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 23, with crafts, snacks and raffle prizes. The family event is sponsored by the Gray Public Library Association.

The library is located at 5 Hancock St. Call 657-4110 or go to www.gray.lib.me.us. for more information. l.

‘Ancient Ones’ and animals

The Maine Wildlife Park will host “The Ancient Ones, a group of re-enactors in full period dress, on Saturday, June 16. The group will set up a Living History Camp from the late 1700s- 1800s. Demonstrations throughout the day Saturday and until noon Sunday, June 17, will include fire starting, cooking, trading, tomahawk throwing, flint knapping, flintlock muskets, weaving and more.

Sparks Ark will be featured at the park on Saturday, June 23. David Sparks and his son, Josh, rehabilitate wildlife, humanely relocate nuisance wildlife and take in unwanted exotic animals. In addition to rehabilitation work, they do outreach programs with many of the exotics, educating people on the legality and pros and cons of owning an exotic.

Sponsored by Friends of the Maine Wildlife Park, the programs run from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. unless otherwise noted. The park is located on Route 26. For more information, go to www.maine.gov/ifw/wildlife-park or call 657-4977, ext. 0.

Public supper

Baked beans, casseroles, salads, homemade breads, desserts and beverages will be the menu at 5 p.m. Saturday, June 23, at the First Congregational Church, Route 115, Gray. The cost is $8 for adults and $4 for children under 12. For more information, call 657-4279, day of supper 657-3279.

Learn about ticks, prevention

Emer Smith, Maine CDC field epidemiologist, and Chuck Lubelczyk, field biologist for Maine Medical Center Research Institute, will conduct a free workshop on ticks and tick-borne diseases prevention from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, June 27, at Gray Town Hall. After the course, participants will receive a certificate and tick kits. Register by June 20 by emailing Fire Chief Kurt Elkanich through the town website, www.graymaine.org.

Longest Day Run

Come to Libby Hill Recreation Area on the longest day of the year, Thursday, June 21, at 7 p.m., for The Longest Day 5K race through the trail system. All proceeds go towards maintaining the trails. There will be plenty of door prizes donated from local businesses. G-NG High School students race free.

Registration is available on race day for $15; pre-registration before June 18 is $10. To register, go to www.libbyhill.com.