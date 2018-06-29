Inside Gray

Bakery open

A Small Town Bakery Cafe, located at Cole Farms Restaurant, celebrated its official opening with a ribbon cutting June 14. Julie Cundiff is the manager. The cafe is open every morning until 11 a.m.

Chase a ball

Soccer Clinic, Skills and Drills for children ages 3 to 14 starts Tuesday, July 3, and will be held on Tuesdays and Thursdays at Newbegin Community Center. Players, grouped by age, will practice new skills, play fun games to use those skills and play small-sided games.

For those in grades 9-10, Youth Volleyball Camp, teaching basic skills through fun drills and instruction, will held July 23 through July 27, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Newbegin Community Center.

Fees include a daily swim at Wilkies Beach on Crystal Lake and a T-shirt if signed up by July 6 at noon.

For more details, to register or to see other activities go to www.grayrec.com or contact Debbie at 657-6762.

At the library

Attend a movie at the Gray Public Library’s theater. Movies showing are: “Tomb Raider” (PG-13), Saturday, June 30, at 1 p.m.; “The Sandlot” (PG), Tuesday, July 3, at 11 a.m.; “Borg vs. McEnroe” (R), Friday, July 6, at 2 p.m.; “Wonder (PG ), Saturday, 10:30 a.m. and “Pacific Rim: Uprising” (PG-13), 1 p.m. July 7; “Disney Zombies” (TV-G), Tuesday, July 10, at 11 a.m.; “A Quiet Place” (PG-13), Wednesday, July 11, at 6:30 p.m.

On Wednesday, July 11, the library will host Portland Symphony Orchestra’s Instrument Petting Zoo at 10:30 a.m. as part of its summer reading program.

Adult patrons should remember to get a raffle ticket at each check-out. The raffles run through Aug. 11.

The library is located at 5 Hancock St. Call 657-4110 or go to www.gray.lib.me.us. for more information.

Enrichment and Art

The Maine Wildlife Park is holding Wildlife Enrichment Day on Saturday, June 30. “Enrichments” are items that provide mental and physical stimulation and exercise to captive wildlife to encourage natural behaviors, activity and play. Starting at 10 a.m., then every hour on the hour to 3 p.m., watch a different species receive a new enrichment and enjoy the fun they’ll have with it.

On the following Saturday, July 7, Maine Nature Artists will be at the park at 11 a.m. Join several area artists as they demonstrate their nature-based art using unique materials and various mediums to capture the beauty of wildlife and nature. Some of their items will be available for purchase.

Go to www.maine.gov/ifw/wildlife-park, or call 657-4977, ext. 0, for more information.

Bake sale

The Women’s Fellowship of the First Congregational Church of Gray is sponsoring its annual bake sale on Saturday, June 30, in front of the Shop ’n Save store at Gray Plaza on Route 100. The sale starts at 8 a.m. and will continue until all the goods are sold out. Cookies, cakes, squares, candy, breads and more will be available. For more information, call 657-4279.

Legion suppers

The American Legion Post 86 Auxiliary will hold a community supper at 5 p.m. on July 7. Proceeds are used for scholarships, youth programs, the food pantry and to assist local veterans and their families in need. The cost is $8 per adult, $4 for 5-11 and free for under 5.

Also at the legion, a Friday BBQ is scheduled from 6 to 9 p.m. July 13, hosted by the Sons of the American Legion with music by The Middle Men.

Post 86 is located at 15 Lewiston Road.