Inside Gray

At the library

Lisa Steele, author of “Fresh Eggs Daily” and “Gardening with Chickens, ” a fifth-generation chicken keeper, herbalist and Maine Master Gardener, will speak at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 21, at the Gray Public Library. Her talk is part of the Pat Barter Speaker Series. Light refreshments will be served.

The GPLA is selling raffle tickets for a quilted wall hanging featuring 12 Maine authors. Tickets, $1, or six for $5, will be sold until Sept. 1.

The Gray Public Library is located at 5 Hancock St. Call 657-4110 or go to www.gray.lib.me.us. for more information.

Wildlife authors, artists

The Maine Wildlife Park is featuring three children’s book authors who will give presentations and read from their books on Saturday, July 14. Tamra Wight (“Cooper and Packrat”), Melissa Kim (“Wildlife on the Move”) and Lyn Smith (“A Porcupine’s Promenade”) will take part in a variety of family-friendly activities and workshops centering on wildlife writing, drawing and photography.

On the following Saturday, July 21, four chainsaw carvers will be at work. Watch as Ron Carlson, Tim Pickett, Dan Burns and Greg Waters turn a block of wood into a work of wildlife art. A variety of carvings will be on exhibit and for sale. Bring your cameras and your earplugs.

Sponsored by Friends of the Maine Wildlife Park, the programs run from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. For more information, go to www.maine.gov/ifw/wildlife-park, or call 657-4977 ext. 0.

Kids’ summer lunch

The Summer Food Service Program provides a fun, safe place for all kids and teens age 18 and under to eat a healthy meal.

Meals will be available from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. through Aug. 17 at: Russell School, 8 Gray Park Road, Monday through Thursday; and at G-NG High School Courtyard, 10 Libby Hill Road, Monday through Friday.

No application is needed. Meals must be eaten on site.

Anyone interested in volunteering to help out with the program should contact Wendy Ordway, wordway@sad15.org.

The Summer Food Service Program is sponsored by MSAD 15 Food and Nutrition Services.

Dine out

A public supper with baked beans, casseroles, salads, homemade breads and desserts and beverages will be served at 5 p.m. Saturday, July 28, at the First Congregational Church of Gray, Route 115. The cost is $8 for adults, $4 for children under 12. For more information, call 657-4279 or 657-3279, the day of the supper.

Festival seeks sellers

The Gray Blueberry Festival on Aug. 11, has room for a few more crafters and artisans, community/school groups and local vendors. The festival will be held from 9:30-3 p.m. outside the Pennell complex and in Newbegin Gym. To participate, contact Lacy Antonson, Lantonson@graymaine.org. The festival also has a Facebook page, GrayBlueberryFestival.

The Legion presents

A Friday BBQ on July 13 from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. A barbecue hosted by the Sons of the American Legion with music by The Middle Men, back by demand, will be held from 6-9 p.m. at American Legion Post 86, 15 Lewiston Road.

On Saturday July 14, from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m., a Bags and Beers Benefit for Mike Mains will be held featuring a cornhole tournament and both silent and live auctions. The tournament will be held at 2 p.m. with sign-up at 1 p.m.: $20 per person, luck of the draw, two-person teams, best 2 out of 3 single elimination.

Out for blood

A Red Cross Blood Drive will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, July 17, at the American Legion Post 86, 15 Lewiston Road.

A Small Town Bakery Cafe, located in Cole Farms Restaurant on Route 100 in Gray, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony last month. Among those attending were, from left, Brad Pollard, Ruth York, owner Julie Cundiff, Ed Getty and David Pollard. The cafe is open every morning 6 to 11 a.m.