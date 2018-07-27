Inside Gray

Chicken BBQ

Gray Fire and Rescue will hold its 53rd annual Chicken BBQ Saturday, Aug. 4, at the Central Station on Route 26. Food will be served beginning at noon and will continue until they run out.

Gray Fire Rescue Central Station, Rt 26 in Gray

Pennell Park flick

“The Goonies” (PG, 1985) will be shown at dusk Thursday, Aug. 9, at Pennell Park behind Town Hall. Bring a blanket, chair and the whole family and join the fun. Bug spray is a good idea, too. Refreshments will be available or a fee.

In case of rain, the movie will be shown in Newbegin Gym. For more information, call Gray Rec at 657-2323.

Church supper

A public supper with baked beans, casseroles, salads, homemade breads and desserts and beverages will begin at 5 p.m. Saturday, July 28, at the First Congregational Church of Gray, Route 115. The cost is $8 for adults and $4 for children under 12.

The church is handicapped accessible. For more information, call 657-4279 or, on the day of the supper, 657-3279.

Relax at the Library

Movies showing at Gray Public Library’s theater are: “Red River” (1948, NR), Friday, July 27, at 2 p.m.; “Descendants 2” (TV-G), Saturday, July 28, at 10:30 a.m.; “Ready Player One” (PG-13), Saturday, July 28, at 1 p.m.

On Tuesday, July 31, ukulele teacher Laurel Jordan will be part of the Summer Reading Program at 10:30 a.m.

The library is located at 5 Hancock St. For more information, call 657-4110 or go to gray.lib.me.us.

Enchanted Forests

The Maine Wildlife Park on Route 26 will feature an Enchanted Forests program from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 4-5.

A human-sized fairy house will be on display, photos can be taken with some “real” fairies and participants can work with all natural materials to create their own miniature fairy habitats to take home.

The program is sponsored by the Friends of the Maine Wildlife Park. For more information, go to maine.gov/ifw/wildlife-park, or call 657-4977 ext. 0.

Summer at the Legion

On Friday, July 27, from 6-9 p.m., at American Legion Post 86, Dave Perlman will play a selection of popular cover songs spanning different genres, with a concentration in classic 80s and 90s, but also mixing in some classic rock and country. There will be no barbecue on this Friday.

On Aug. 4, an Auxiliary Community Supper will be held at 5 p.m. The cost is $8 per adult,$4 for kids 5-11 and free for kids under 5. Proceeds from these suppers, held on the first Saturday of each month, benefit scholarships for veterans and families in need in our community, youth programs, the local food pantry, Special Olympics and American Legion programs.

The Legion BBQ with the Juke Joint Devils, is scheduled for 6-11 p.m. Friday, Aug. 10.

Post 86 is at 15 Lewiston Road.

