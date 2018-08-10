Inside Gray

Movies in Pennell Park

“Jumanji, Welcome to the Jungle,” (PG-13) will be shown starting at dusk Thursday, Aug. 23, behind Town Hall, 24 Main St.

Bring your own blankets or chairs. Refreshments will be sold. The rain location is Newbegin Gym. For more information, call 657-2323 or visit the Gray Recreation Department page on Facebook.

Pow Wow and Star Party

The Maine Wildlife Park will host the Attean Family Pow Wow this Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 11-12, beginning at 9:30 a.m.

Tribal representatives from Maine, New England and around the country, including native dancers, drummers, craft vendors and singers, will be on hand to share their culture and heritage. There also will be traditional food booths.

On Saturday, Aug. 18, from 7-9 p.m., an Evening Star Party will be held at the park with Northern Stars Planetarium and Southern Maine Astronomers. Stations and activities are planned and telescopes will be available. Clear skies are a must, so if the weather is suspect, call the park at 657-4977 to check.

Legion barbecues

A barbecue with the Juke Joint Devils will be held from 6-11 p.m. Friday, Aug. 10, at the American Legion Post 86, 15 :Lewiston Road.

The barbecue on Friday, Aug. 24, from 6-9 p.m. will feature musician Ron Bergeron.

Hazardous waste dropoff

A household hazardous waste collection for residents and property owners in Gray will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 25, at the town salt and sand shed on Seagull Drive.

Proof of residency is required. To see a listing of what you can and cannot bring, go to graymaine.org or contact Randy Cookson at 657-2343, or rcookson@graymaine.org.

