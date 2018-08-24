Inside Gray

Hazardous waste collection

Household Hazardous Waste Collection for residents and property owners will take place on Saturday, Aug. 25, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at the town salt and sand shed on Seagull Drive.

To see a listing of what you can and cannot bring go to www.graymaine.org. If you have questions pertaining to this or any other waste issue, contact Randy Cookson at 657-2343, or rcookson@graymaine.org.

Late summer at the Library

Movies showing at the Gray Public Library theater are: “The Way, Way Back” (PG-13), Friday, Aug. 24, at 2 p.m.; “Show Dogs” (PG), Saturday, Aug. 25 at 10:30 a.m., and “Dirty Dancing” (PG-13) at 1 p.m.; “The Book Club” (PG-13), Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2 p.m.; “RBG” (PG), Thursday, Sept. 6, 2 p.m.

Time is running out to get your raffle tickets for the Author Quilt Raffle. Tickets are $1 or six for $5 and are available through August.

Bees and animal chow

“Life Of The Honeybee” will be presented Saturday, Aug. 25, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Maine Wildlife Park on Route 26. The Cumberland County Beekeepers Association will display parts of a beehive and beekeeping equipment, and beekeepers will be happy to answer questions. A variety of native Maine honey and other natural products from the hive will be on sale.

The following Saturday, is Watch Our Wildlife Have Dinner day. Hourly feeding times, starting at 10 a.m., will be posted. Watch the moose, lynx, foxes, cougars, turkey vultures and bears have lunch.

Bergeron at Legion

American Legion Post 86 Gray, 15 Lewiston Road, will host a barbecue with Ron Bergeron from 6-9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 24. With over 1,200 songs in his arsenal, Bergeron cites his musical influences as The Beatles, Billy Joel, Blondie, Bob Dylan, Elton John, Fleetwood Mac, Heart, Michael Jackson, Paul Simon, Queen, U2, The Who and many more.

On Sept. 1, the Auxiliary’s will hold a Community Supper at 5 p.m. Proceeds from these suppers are used for scholarships, local veterans and families, children and youth programs, the local food pantry, Special Olympics and assisting The American Legion with their great programs. The cost is $8 per adult, $4 for children 5-11. There is no charge for children under 5.

Annual Chicken BBQ

The Gray Congregational Church Parish House, 5 Brown St., will hold its 27th Annual Chicken BBQ on Saturday, Aug. 25, with 5 p.m. and 5:45 p.m. seatings. The menu includes: 12 chicken, baked potato, ear of corn, biscuits, a selection of pies and cakes, and beverages . The cost is $10 for adults, $5 for children under 12. Takeout is available. The venue is handicapped accessible. Call 657-4338 with any questions.

Rabies in Maine

There have been over 30 cases of confirmed rabies in the state this year. If residents encounter an aggressive wild animal acting erratically, it should be reported immediately to the Cumberland County Sheriffs Office, 893-2810, or Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife Regional Offices (Warden Service) Region A – Gray, 657-2345.

The Gray animal control officer is only responsible for domestic animal and pet issues. Call 893-2810.

Contestants take their marks at the Gray Blueberry Festival pie-eating contest Aug. 11. The daylong festival, with new events this year, was deemed a big success by organizers.

The Kuchinskis, Josh, left, John and Matt, represented the Lions at the Gray Blueberry Festival.