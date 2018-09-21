Inside Gray

G-NGHS Homecoming

Homecoming Weekend is upon us. All students, parents, staff and community members are encouraged to come out Friday, Sept. 21, through Sunday, Sept. 21, and support student athletes.

The Homecoming Assembly/Pep Rally will take place from 12:45-1:45 p.m. on Friday in the gym.

Athletic events on Friday are: golf vs. Yarmouth, 4 p.m.; field hockey vs. Lake Region at Saint Joseph’s College, JV 4 p.m. and varsity 5:30 p.m.

Saturday: varsity cross country vs. Lake Region, North Yarmouth Academy, Yarmouth 4/4:30 p.m.; football vs. Morse, 7 p.m. with annual Homecoming Bonfire to follow.

Sunday: girls soccer vs.Wells, JV 11:15 a.m., varsity 1 p.m.; boys soccer vs. Wells, varsity 3 p.m., JV 4:45 p.m.

The Homecoming Parade will start at 10:30 a.m. Saturday morning. All floats should be at the middle school parking loot and lined up by grade level by 10:15 a.m.

BBQ and Blues

Join the Legion for BBQ and Blues with Bluzology Friday, Sept. 21, at the American Legion Post 86.

The all-you-can-eat barbecue will begin at 5 p.m., followed by music at 6 p.m.

The cost is $8 per person and the funds raised will help less fortunate families during the holidays. The post is located at 15 Lewiston Road, Gray.

Movies at the library

Upcoming movies showing at Gray Public Library’s theater are: “Peter Rabbit” (PG), Saturday, Sept. 22, 10:30 a.m.; “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” (PG-13), Saturday, Sept. 22, 1 p.m.; “Amelie” (R), Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2 p.m.; “RBG” (PG), Wednesday, Sept. 26, 6:30 p.m.; “Cannonball Run” (PG) Thursday, Sept. 27, 2 p.m.; “Casper” (PG), Saturday, Sept. 29, 10:30 a.m.; “Solo: A Star Wars Story” (PG-13), Saturday, Sept. 29, 1 p.m.

The library is located at 5 Hancock St. Call 657-4110 or go to gray.lib.me.us for more information.

Fiddlehead for adults

Classes and workshops for adults are returning to Fiddlehead Art and Science Center, 25 Shaker Road, Gray.

Adult sewing will be held on Tuesdays, Aerial Yoga on Wednesdays and weekend workshops on the first Saturday of the month.

For more information, call 657-2244 or go to Fiddleheadcenter.org

Cemetery association meets

The Gray Cemetery Association will hold its annual meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday Sept. 26, at 3 Colley Hill Road.

Lions club President Clara Neal congratulates Arthur Lafond of Gray as the winner of this custom bench from the Lions raffle held at the recent Blueberry Festival. Geoff Foster of Gray custom-crafted and donated the bench in support of the Lions scholarship program.