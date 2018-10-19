Inside Gray

Tricks and Treats

Gray Parks and Recreation and the Gray Public Library are hosting Tricks and Treats, a Halloween party for the whole family, from 4-7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 28, at the Pennell Municipal Complex. The fun includes spooky stories, dancing, Trunk or Treat, a scavenger hunt trail and a haunted lab.

Volunteers are needed. Contact Parks and Recreation if interested, 657-2323.

Public supper

The First Congregational Church of Gray on Route 115 will host a public supper at 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 27. On the menu: baked beans, casseroles, salads, homemade breads and desserts and beverages. Adults can eat for $8, under 12, $4. The church is handicapped accessible. For more information, call 657-4279, or 657-3279 the day of the supper.

Absentee ballots available

If you would like to vote in the Nov. 6 election by absentee ballot, take a few moments to review the Absentee Voting Guide online at www.maine.gov or go to www.graymaine.org/elections, or call the town office at 657-3339.

Author, eats and music

Claire Starnes, author of “Women Vietnam Veterans: Our Untold Stories,” will speak about her book at 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 19, at American Legion Post 86, 15 Lewiston Road.

The author event will be followed by the return of Back Woods Road with bluegrass at 6 p.m.

On Saturday, Oct. 20, an Early Bird Dinner with The Veggies is scheduled from 6-10 p.m.

The Last Friday Night BBQ with singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Michael Krapovicky will be held from 6-9 p.m Friday, Oct. 26. Join the Legion for its final BBQ of 2018 and help raise money to help the less fortunate during the holidays.

At the Library

The Early Bird Sale for Gray Public Library Association’s Fall Book Sale will be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 19. Admission is $5. The sale continues for free on Saturday, Oct. 20, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

At 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 1, former detective sergeant and author Bruce Robert Coffin will read from the third novel in his John Byron Mystery series. The event, sponsored by the Pat Barter Speaker Series, is free and light refreshments will be served.

The library is located at 5 Hancock St.

Thanksgiving help

The Caring Community of GNG, a volunteer group organized in 2007 to provide holiday assistance to individuals and families in Gray and New Gloucester, will once again distribute Thanksgiving food baskets.

Thanksgiving food baskets are distributed to those who find themselves in need. Applications will be distributed in elementary school totes and through school email. Applications can also be picked up and dropped off at all the schools, Gray Public Library, Gray Town Hall and in designated CCGNG lock boxes.

Anyone interested in becoming a sponsor for Thanksgiving can contact Kathy George at kgeorge2@maine.rr.com

Monetary donations are needed and appreciated. Donations can be sent to CCGNG P.O. 1244 Gray, Maine 04039 For more information or questions, contact Christina Foster at winkers92@yahoo.com or 233-0828.