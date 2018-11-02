Inside Gray

Christmas Fair

The Holly Fair at First Congregational Church of Gray is right around the corner, Nov.17, and they’re looking for more vendors. If you’d like to join them, contact Sue Pollard at 657-4279, 657-3550 or 657-4500.

Public Supper

An Auxiliary Public Supper will be held from 5-6 p.m. Saturday Nov. 3, at American Legion Post 86, 15 Lewiston Road. The cost is $8 per adult, $4 for ages 5-11 $4 and free for under 5. Proceeds from the suppers go toward scholarships, local veterans and families in need, youth programs, the local food pantry, Special Olympics and Legion programs.

Closing Day at park

The Maine Wildlife Park will open its gates for free to active military personnel and veterans and their immediate family members on Monday, Nov. 12, the last day of the park’s season. The park opens at 9:30 a.m. The free admission event is sponsored by the Friends of the Maine Wildlife Park. For more information, call 657-4977, ext. 0.

Gingerbread houses

Get your tickets starting Tuesday, Nov. 13, to build your own gingerbread house at the Gray Public Library on Dec. 1. The event, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., is free. Tickets are strongly encouraged to ensure the library has enough supplies on hand. Tickets are available at the circulation desk.

Also, a reminder that the library will close at 6 p.m. Nov. 21, will be be closed Nov. 22-23 and will reopen at 10 a.m. Nov. 24.

Holiday helpers

How would you like to make someone’s holiday season a little brighter this year by providing a meal for Thanksgiving? Or gifts for children at Christmas?

Caring Community of Gray-New Gloucester needs individuals, families, neighborhoods, civic organizations, school groups, businesses and churches to sponsor its Thanksgiving meals. Generally it costs about $25 for an individual, $50 for a family of two to four and $75 for a family of four or more.

To be a sponsor at Thanksgiving, contact Kathy George at kgeorge2@maine.rr.com.

Monetary donations can be sent to CCGNG P.O. Box 1244 Gray, Maine 04039. Contact Christina Foster at 233-0828 or winkers92@yahoo.com for further information.