Inside Gray

Post 86 Thanksgiving

American Legion Post 86, 15 Lewiston Road, will host a free Thanksgiving meal from noon to 3 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 22. Volunteers will serve appetizers, turkey, potatoes, gravy, vegetables and desserts throughout the day. The public is welcome to come relax with a meal, some football on the televisions and the good members of Post 86. A sign-up sheet will be in the Legion’s canteen if you are interested in dropping off a dish for sharing with all.

Christmas Tree Sale

Gray Fire Rescue will be selling Christmas trees at the Fire Station, 125 Shaker Road, beginning Saturday, Nov. 24.

‘Alice’ auditions

Fiddlehead Art and Science Center will hold auditions for children ages 4-16 for the production of Alice in Wonderland Jr. Children auditioning for the ensemble only will meet from 6-7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 29, at Fiddlehead. Auditions for children ages 4 through fifth grade are 9-10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 1, followed by auditions for all other children, up to age 16, from 10:30 a.m. to noon.

For more information, go to fiddleheadcenter.org. Fiddlehead is located at 25 Shaker Road.

Holiday tree lighting

The town’s Christmas tree will be lit Sunday, Nov. 25, at 24 Main St. The time will be announced. Go to www.graymaine.org for more information.

CCGNG Christmas

The deadline to apply for CCGNG Christmas gifts for children 16 and under is Saturday, Dec. 1. Applications are available at both town halls, the Gray Public Library and all G-NG schools.

For Christmas, sponsors provide the gifts. Caring Community of Gray-New Gloucester matches sponsors with families and individuals in need. Anyone can be a sponsor: individuals, families, churches, school groups, civic organizations, businesses, and Scout troops. To sponsor, contact Jancy at gngcaring@gmail.com or call her at 232-4499.

Monetary donations can be sent to CCGNG, P.O. 1244 Gray, Maine 04039. Contact Christina Foster at 233-0828 or winkers92@yahoo.com for any questions about donations.

Thanksgiving break

All Gray town offices and the transfer station will be closed Thursday, Nov. 22, through Friday, Nov. 23.

Dean Neal, left, presents Spring Meadows golf pro Ben Moray a special certificate for his individual efforts on behalf of the GNG Lions. Moved by the limited turnout at a recent Lions golf tourney, Moray took it upon himself to seek donations from his fellow golfers. His efforts garnered an additional $600, all of which will be dedicated to Lions scholarships.