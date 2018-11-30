Inside Gray

Big game at the Legion

Join Post 86 for the Army-Navy football game from 3-6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8. Bring a dish to share and plenty of trash talking will be available

After the game, the Juke Joint Devils will entertain at the post’s free, potluck Christmas Gathering, from 6-11 p.m.

American Legion Post 86 is located at 15 Lewiston Road.

‘The Nutcracker’

Gray’s Studio for the Living Arts Dance Complex will present “The Nutcracker” at 1 p.m and 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec.1, at the Westbrook Performing Arts Center, 71 Stroudwater St., Westbrook. Tickets are $16 in advance at 657-3006 and $21 at the door. The cast features more than 100 local dancers.

Holiday fun at library

Build your own gingerbread between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1, at the Gray Public Library. Check in advance at the circulation desk to see if there are still spots available.

A Holiday Uke Concert will be held from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 13.

Tea and Tunes is scheduled for 2-3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 14. Local artist Laurel Jordan will perform traditional holiday favorites. Feel free to sing along and bring a snack to share.

The library is at 5 Hancock St. Call 657-4110 or go to www.gray.lib.me.us for more information.

GCTV has moved

Gray Community Television, GCTV programming, has moved from cable channel 2 to cable channel 1301.

CCGNG deadline

Saturday, Dec. 1, is the last day to apply for Christmas assistance from the Caring Community of Gray-New Gloucester. Applications to receive gifts for children 16 and under are available at all Gray and New Gloucester schools, the Gray Public Library and the two town halls.

To sponsor a family of children or an individual child at Christmas, email gngcaring@gmail.com or call 232-4499. Monetary donations can be mailed to CCGNG, P.O. 1244 Gray, ME 04039. Contact Christina Foster at 233-0828 or at winkers92@yahoo.com for donation information.

Parking bans and plows

A reminder that town winter parking bans are in effect. Parking is not allowed on any street between midnight and 6 a.m. through April 15. Violators will be towed at their own expense.

The town advises that residents with driveways shovel snow in the direction of traffic and make a pocket next to the driveway. Plows going by will drop their snow into that pocket with the intent of depositing only a bare minimum into the driveway opening.

If your mailbox or mailbox post is damaged by a town plow, contact the Public Works office.

For more information about the parking ban, proper driveway clearing and mailbox replacement, call 657-3339 or go to www.graymaine.org.

Here’s what the town suggests as the best way to shovel your driveway so that road plows plows don’t fill the end of it with snow.