Inside Gray

Project Sticker Shock

Students from Gray-New Gloucester High School and Middle School collaborated with the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office and Casco Bay CAN (Create Awareness Now) to visit local businesses and promote Project Sticker Shock during the first weeks of December.

As part of the national and statewide program, the students volunteered to bring awareness to the ramifications of purchasing alcohol for underage individuals by placing stickers on alcohol packs and pizza box tops. The stickers read “Because We Care About Teens, We Will Not Provide the Means” and included Maine laws about providing or purchasing alcohol for a minor.

Volunteers wore T-shirts promoting their efforts and presented participating businesses with a “thank you” recognition certificate for helping keep youth safe and healthy. Project Sticker Shock is held twice a year, in December during the holiday season and again in the spring, during prom and graduation season.

This youth-led project was headed up by Lisa Knedler at the middle school and John McCullagh at the high school.

‘Canyon’ closed for season

Hunts Hill Road, “The Canyon,” between Upper Marginal Way and Route 100 has been closed for the winter.

Holiday schedule

All town offices are closed Monday, Dec. 24, Tuesday, Dec. 25, and Tuesday, Jan. 1. The Gray Transfer Station also will be is closed Wednesday, Dec. 26, and Wednesday, Jan. 2.

Dog license deadline

All dogs aged 6 months or older must be licensed by Dec. 31. If the dog has been spayed or neutered, a certificate of neutering must be presented at the time of the first registration, and you will need to show a current rabies certificate when you register your dog.

Dogs can be licensed at the Gray Town Office in person or online. The annual fee for neutered/spayed dogs is $6; $11 for non-neutered/non-spayed. A $25 per dog late fee will be charged beginning Feb. 1.

Volunteer for the town

There are openings on the following town committees: Gray Blueberry Festival, typically meets the second Tuesday of the month; Community and Economic Development Committee, meets on the third Wednesday; Dry Mills Schoolhouse Museum, meets the third Monday; Finance Committee, meets the second Thursday; Ordinance Advisory Committee, meets as needed; Recreation and Conservation Committee, meets the first Monday; Recycling Committee, meets the second Thursday; and Zoning Board of Appeals, meets the fourth Wednesday. For more information go to www.graymaine.org.

Something for everyone

Gray Community Television, Spectrum channel 1301, has new programming for both young and not so young. Now through the winter months you can watch “The Garage,” “Highway Patrol,” “Painting Seascapes,” “Storytime,” “Children’s Corner,” “Canadian Mountie Sergeant Preston,” “Sea Hunt” and “Sky King.”

Food bank

The Gray Food Bank at the 1st Congregational Church Parish House on Brown Street will distribute holiday food from 2-4:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 21. If you have not signed up, show up at the pantry at 8 a.m. to fill out an application.

The food bank is open from 2-4:30 p.m. on the first and third Friday of each month. For more information, call 657-4279, mailbox 3, or email alice.graypantry@maine.rr.com

Project Sticker Shock middle school participants, from left: Ava Pinard, Jess N Nick’s owner Wayne Pollard, Stella Libby, Ben Cobb, Andrew Keddy, Lily Terry, Vanessa Dehart, Lisa Knedler and School Resource Officer Cole Chandler.

Project Sticker Shock participants at the high school, from left: School Resource Officer Cole Chandler, health teacher John McCullagh, Brenton Burgess, counselor Michelle Murley, Sydney Boynton, Jodi Valliere, Taylor Hewey, Taylor MacLean, Hailee Goodine, Oyvia Heal, Bryce Sernyk, Gabe Gendreau, Nick Kariotis, Patrick Estes, Drew LaCerda, Jonathan Martin and Sheriff’s Deputy Peter Anderson.