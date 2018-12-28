Inside Gray

Happy New Year

All town offices will be closed Tuesday, Jan. 1. The Gray Transfer Station will be closed Wednesday, Jan. 2.

Christmas recycling

The town chips discarded Christmas trees. Remove all the decorations, tinsel and lights from your tree and drop it off at the Transfer Station. Donations will be accepted to benefit the Gray Food Pantry.

Some, but not all, wrapping paper can be recycled. If it rips, it can go in mixed paper. Holiday cards, even those with glitter on them, are recyclable, too. Unsoiled aluminum pans and foil can go in with the cans. Break down cardboard gift boxes before putting them in the cardboard bin.

Bows and ribbons are not recyclable.

Logan Burns concert

Logan Burns will perform classic rock, new hits and a few originals from 6-10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 29. at American Legion Post 86, 15 Lewiston Road.

Dec. 31 blood drive

An American Red Cross Blood Drive will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 31, at the American Legion Post 86, 15 Lewiston Road.

The gifts piled up this month at Town Hall for the Shoe Box Giving Program.