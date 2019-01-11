Inside Gray

‘Beyond the Smoke’

Former Gray Fire Chief Galen Morrison’s book, “Beyond the Smoke,” is available for $25 at the Gray Historical Society. Galen traces the history of firefighting in Gray from the Gray Fire Co. to the current day’s Gray Fire and Rescue. Stories about fire crews over the years, historical buildings lost and saved and the changes in firefighting equipment are featured.

At Gray Rec

The first ever Icy Luau Parents Night Out for kids 4-12, featuring tropical fruit smoothies, limbo, face painting and more, will be held from 5:30-9 p.m Friday, Jan. 11, at the Newbegin Gym. Pack your PJs and your dinner and register online.

Play pickleball on Tuesdays from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. until June 25. Two courts and paddles and balls are available if needed. The drop-in rate is $4.

Ukulele lessons for students in grades 2-8 and adults are offered Tuesday evenings at Russell School. Participants will be taught beginning chords and strum patterns while singing fun rock and kids’ songs.

For more information about fees and more classes and events, go to grayrec.com or call 657-2323.

Movies at the library

Upcoming screenings at the Gray Public Library theater are: “AXL” (PG), 1 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 12; “2001: A Space Odyssey” (G), 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 15; “The Old Man and the Gun” (PG-13), 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 16, and 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 17; “Goosebumps 2” (PG), 10: 30 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 19; and “Crazy Rich Asians” (PG-13), 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 19.

Music at the Legion

The Charlie Bradbury Band will be performing blues and classic rock from 6:30-10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 18, at the American Legion Post 86 Gray, Maine, 15 Lewiston Road. There’s no cover charge

MLK Jr. Day closures

All Gray municipal offices are Closed Monday, Jan. 21, in observation of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

