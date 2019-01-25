Inside Gray

Quarry query

Forest Lake area residents take note: The town of Windham’s Planning Board is holding a public hearing at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 28, on a proposed 106-acre quarry near Forest Lake. The hearing, at Windham Town Hall, 8 School Road, is being held so residents and abutters can voice concerns over new mineral extraction operations and to discuss the proposed changes to Windham’s mineral extraction ordinances.

Shutdown assistance

Government workers who are not receiving their pay during the government shutdown are welcome at the Food Pantry, housed in the basement of the Gray Congregational Church Parish House on Brown Street. Residents and non-residents impacted by the shutdown may pick up food at the pantry. For more information, contact Donna Rand 671-4458.

Scouts’ spaghetti supper

Gray Cub Scout Pack 86 will hold a spaghetti supper fundraiser from 5-7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 26, at American Legion Post 86, 15 Lewiston Road. The menu includes spaghetti with meatballs, salad, roll, dessert and coffee, juice or water. Admission is $7 for adults, $5 for children and $20 maximum for a family.

Author talk

Galen Morrison, author of “Beyond the Smoke: The Story of Gray Fire Rescue,” will speak at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 7, at the Gray Public Library, 5 Hancock St. He will read from his book, answer questions and sign copies at the event, sponsored by the Pat Barter Speaker Series.