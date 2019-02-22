Inside Gray

Backpack Club awarded

The Gray-New Gloucester Backpack Club has received a Drive for Education award from Berlin City for the third consecutive year, giving the program the financial security needed to stock its shelves through the end of the school year.

The club is made up of volunteers, including students, school staff and parent volunteers. Its pantry is run by the Gray-New Gloucester High School Community Service Club and the EXCEL Program to help students of all ages who need extra snacks and food.

Featured flicks

Upcoming movies at Gray Public Library theater are: “The House with a Clock in Its Walls” (PG), 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 22; “Dumbo” (1941, G), 10:30 a.m., “A Star is Born” (R), 1 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 23; “Running on Empty” (PG-13), 1 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 26; “A Star is Born” (R), 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27; “Mary Queen of Scots” (R), 1 p.m. Friday, March 1; “Ralph Breaks the Internet” (PG), 10:30 a.m. and “Robin Hood” 1 p.m., Saturday, March 2; “Manchurian Candidate” (1962, PG-13), 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 5; “Can You Ever Forgive Me” (R), 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 6; and “Green Book” (PG-13), 1 p.m. Friday, March 15.

Support the trails

As you use the trails at Libby Hill Forest this winter, please consider a donation. It costs over $5,000 each year to maintain these beautiful trails for all to enjoy. For more information, go to libbyhills.org.

New businesses

Fenton’s Bait has opened at 15 Frost Road.

Marvel Glass at 19 Portland Road (Gray shopping plaza), specializes in auto glass services, both on-site and at the shop.

Birchwood Brewing Co. 19 Portland Road, offers Maine beer, hard cider, snacks, growlers to go and gift items.

Beans and more

Attend a public supper with baked beans, casseroles, salads, homemade breads, desserts and beverages at 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, at the First Congregational Church of Gray, 11 Yarmouth Road.

The cost is $8 for adults and $4 for children under 12. For more information, call 657-4279, or, on Feb. 23, 657-3279.