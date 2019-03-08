Inside Gray

Fiddlehead events

Fiddlehead Art & Science Center, 25 Shaker Road, will hold an open house for summer and fall enrollment from 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 23.

Fiddlehead’s 11th Children’s Theater production, “Alice in Wonderland Jr.” will be performed at 2 p.m. March 16-17 and March 23-24 and at 7 p.m. March 16 and March 23 at Gray-New Glouester High School, 10 Libby Road. Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for children at fiddleheadcenter.org. For more information, call 657-2244.

Blood donors needed

Please donate blood on Tuesday, March 19, at the Gray New Gloucester High School, 10 Libby Hill Rd. from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Legion celebrates a century

American Legion Post 86 will celebrate the legion’s 100th year of serving veterans, the families and their communities From 6-10 p.m. Friday, March 15. Rock Bottom, a classic rock dance band, will provide the entertainment and food and cake will be served. The post is located at 15 Lewiston Road.

Save the date

The town’s of 4th Annual Blueberry Festival 2019 is set for Aug. 10. The free community event will be held at the Henry Pennell Municipal Complex, 24 Main St. Stay tuned for more details.