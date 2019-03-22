Inside Gray

Youth performance

The young actors and actresses from the recreation department’s Broadway for Beginners program will present “DJ Prince and the 12 Dancing Princesses” at 6:30 p.m. Friday, March 29, at the Newbegin Community Center. Admission is $5. Go to grayrec.com for more information, or call 657-2323.

Play ball

Gray New Gloucester Little League and Tee Ball registration is open. Go to at gnglittleleague.com or email info@gnglittleleague.org for more information.

Now showing

Free movies scheduled at the Gray Public Library’s theater are: “Bob Roberts” (R), 1 p.m. Friday, March 22; “Pokemon: The Power of Us” (NR), 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 23; “Spider-Man: Into the Spider Universe” (PG), 1 p.m., Saturday, March 23.

For more library events, go to gray.lib.me.us. The library is at 5 Hancock St.

Celebrate hard work

The Annual Town of Gray Volunteer and Employee Thank You Celebration will be held from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, April 17, at Spring Meadows. Refreshments will be served. Submit your 2018 nominations at the town’s website. RSVP to jfahey graymaine.org or call 657-3339 x116.

Public supper

First Congregational Church of Gray on Route 115 will serve a supper of baked beans, casseroles, salads, homemade breads and desserts and beverages at 5 p.m. Saturday, March 23. The cost is $8 for adults and $4 for children under 12. For more information, call 657-4279 or 657-3279 on the day of the supper.