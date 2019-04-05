Inside Gray

Annual golf tournament

The annual golf tournament fundraiser to support the Gray-New Gloucester High School baseball and softball programs will be held May 6 at Spring Meadows Golf Club.

Sponsorships for the GNG Baseball/Softball Golf Tournament range from $75-$500 and include a specified number of golf participants, signs on specified holes and inclusion in the program. Golfers can sign up individually for an 18-hole round, including cart, dinner and prizes, for $80, or can work to form a team of four for $320.

Check-in is at 11 a.m., with shot gun start at noon. There will be a scramble format with one team score, mulligans and strings will be available for purchase and a putting contest and a multi-item raffle will be held. Dinner will be served at 5 p.m. and prizes will be given.

For more information on sponsoring and/or signing up as a golfer or team, e-mail GNGGolfinfo@gmail.com.

Dinner, karaoke and BBQ

American Legion Auxiliary will hold a Community Dinner at 5 p.m. Saturday, April 6, upstairs at Post 86, 15 Lewiston Road. On the menu are baked beans, casseroles, vegetables, pastas, desserts, dinner rolls, coffee, juice and water. All proceeds benefit the support of veterans and their families, Special Olympics, local scholarships, Girls State and more.

A Karaoke Dance Party with Goodtimes DJ Services is scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday, April 6, at the post. This will be the third qualifying round in the karaoke contest.

And at 6 p.m. Friday, April 12, the post will host its first barbecue of the season, followed by entertainment by the Dave Perlman Trio. This band brings a mix of classic rock, dance and current hits that will guarantee a dance party. Funds raised will support student scholarships.

Vacation Camp

Gray Recreation hosts its April Vacation Camp for ages 4-12 April 15-April 19. You can sign up for a day or the whole week. The gym will be open for activities, contests and games each day and fresh air fun also is scheduled. Field trips will be scheduled if there are enough campers.

Contact Gray Parks and Recreation, 24 Main St., at grayrec.com or 657-2323 for more information.

Blood drive

The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive from 1-6 p.m. Thursday, April 18, at the American Legion Post 86, 15 Lewiston Road. You can sign up at redcrossblood.org.

‘Souper’ effort

The young people of St. Gregory Church collected $695 along with food items during the “Souper” Bowl of Caring Feb. 2-3. The donations were given to the Gray Community Food Pantry and the New Gloucester Food Pantry.

Derby party

Fiddlehead Art & Science Center will host a 21-and-up Kentucky Derby Party starting at 5 p.m. May 4. Highlights include live race viewing, live and silent auctions, a photo booth, hat and bow tie competition and a horse raffle. Tickets are $25 per couple, $15 per single in advance at fiddleheadcenter.org and $30 per couple and $20 per single at the door. Fiddlehead is at 25 Shaker Road.

Buy a bag

Thanks to Hannaford Bags for a Cause program, the Gray Recreation Department will receive a $1 donation for each reusable bag purchased at the Gray Hannaford during the month of April.

Gray-New Gloucester varsity baseball coach Brad Smith and varsity softball coach Amanda Harmon accept a Presenting Sponsor check from Dick McCann, center, president of McCann Fabrication, for the upcoming GNG Baseball/Softball Golf Tournament.