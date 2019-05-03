Inside Gray

BPC honored

The Bike-Ped Committee was honored at the town’s annual Volunteer Recognition event as the Committee of the Year.

Town Councilor Sharon Young cited BPC’s work on the Bike-Ped Plans, creating the first elements of the village area loop trail, establishing a vision for the Gray Trail Network and drafting the Complete Streets Policy.

BPC Chairwoman Anne Gass said the committee’s future projects include sidewalks and open space planning and acquisition to support the Gray Trail Network, which would need landowner permission for multiple off-road uses.

Gass said BPC is always looking for more members. It meets monthly at the Gray Public Library. Contact Gass at agassmaine@gmail.com or 657-4935 for more information.

Bird exhibit opens

Judy Camuso, state commissioner of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife and avid birder, will formally open the new Backyard Bird Exhibit at Maine Wildlife Park at noon Saturday, May 4. Backyard bird games and activities will be featured around the park all day. Bring your binoculars.

On May 11, Bryant Pond 4-H Shooting Sports will present an archery and riflery program at the park. Visitors ages 9 and up will have the opportunity to shoot a bow, learn basic safety and practice shooting skills with certified instructors from 10 a.m. to noon. For ages 10 and up, pellet rifle instruction will be offered from 12:30-2:30 p.m.

For more information, call 657-4977, ext. 0, or go to www.mainewildlifepark.com.

G-NG Bike-A-Palooza

The Gray New Gloucester Community Bike-A-Palooza will be held from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, May 5, at Fiddlehead Art and Science Center, 25 Shaker Road. Learn the rules of the road, bike safety and other skills durng the group road trip. There will be refreshments and prizes. Preregistration is encouraged at 657-2244 or www.fiddleheadcenter.org.

At the Legion

Help clean up American Legion Post 86 – inside and out – on Clean Up Day Saturday, May 4, from 8:30 a.m. to noon.

Come back later for a community dinner at 5 p.m. featuring homemade baked beans, casseroles, vegetables, pastas, dinner rolls and desserts. All proceeds benefit the support of veterans and their families, Special Olympics, local scholarships, Girls State and other Post effots.

Post 86 is at 15 Lewiston Road; 657-4884.

Longest Day 5K

The annual Longest Day 5K to benefit Libby Hill Forest will be held June 21. A free Kids Fun Run will occur before the 5K at around 7 p.m. GNG students can register for free. There will be random prizes from area businesses that will be drawn. Register at www.libbyhill.org.

Maine Wildlife Park’s Backyard Bird Exibit opens Saturday, May 4, with special games and activities planned.

Anne Gass, left, celebrates the Bike-Ped Committee’s Committee of the Year award with Dean Bennett and Lacy Antonson.