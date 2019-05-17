Inside Gray

Plant sale at park

The Friends of The Maine Wildlife Park Annual Plant Sale will be held at from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 25-27. Annual and perennial flowers, vegetables and floral baskets grown in the volunteers’ greenhouse will be available. Plants will be available May 25-26 in the parking lot and inside the park May 27.

Donors who pre-register for the park’s annual Red Cross Blood Drive on May 25 will receive free admission to the park that day, along with discount admission for family members. Go to www.redcrossblood.org.

Don’t cook



A Public Supper with baked beans, casseroles, salads, homemade breads and desserts will be held at 5 p.m. May 25, at the First Congregational Church of Gray, Route 115. The cost is $8 for adults and $4 for children under 12. Call 657-4279 for more information, or 657-3279 on the day of the supper.

Special night at Post 86

Join American Legion Post 86, 15 Gray Road, on the evening of May 24 for food, a special ceremony and music.

The post will serve a meal at 5 p.m. The cost is $8 person and all proceeds will benefit veteran and community causes.

At 6 p.m., the post will host a special speaker as it unveils the History Wall it constructed in honor of the American Legion’s 100th birthday. Join them to thank the veterans, volunteers and donors for their efforts to preserve history in the Gray-New Gloucester communities.

Following the unveiling ceremony, Goodtimes DJ Service will provide music and karaoke.

Longest Day 5K

There’s still time to register for the annual Longest Day 5K on June 21 to benefit Libby Hill Forest. A free Kids Fun Run will occur before the 5K around 7 p.m. Gray-New Gloucester students can register for free. Prizes from area businesses will be drawn. Register at libbyhill.org.

