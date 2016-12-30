Inside Gray

Congratulations

to 2016 winners

of volunteer awards

Each year, Gray recognizes and celebrates the folks who are the backbone of the community, the dedicated volunteers. This year’s award winners, honored at the town’s Annual Volunteer Night Dec. 13, are:

Volunteer of the Year – Donna Rand has been a guiding force for the Gray Food Pantry virtually from inception. Besides volunteering during regular pantry hours, she volunteers her time for delivery and donations, stocking the shelves, emergency help and making deliveries. She coordinates the efforts of a great many volunteers. Rand is especially dedicated to the food insecure individuals and families in Gray. She works with love and compassion and has been known to drop everything to come to the aid of a client or family in need.

Committee of the Year – Planning Board with board members: Don Hutchings, chairman; Dan Cobb, vice chairman; Charlie Abrams; Richard Bibber; Adam Szafran; Paul Myer (alternate); and Rachel Lyn Rumson (alternate). Town Planner Kathy Tombarelli describes the Gray Planning Board as “supportive, diligent, prepared and willing to do additional workshops and special meetings to get through the various applications, zoning changes,and other business items.”

Organization of the Year – Friends of Libby Hill with board members Barney Boyton, John Keller, Carl Holmquist, Brian Edwards and Wayd Gendreau, who keep the trails going, and other longtime friends Dana Giggey, Doreen McPike, Kelly Edwards and the dozens of others who have made Libby Hill Trails a reality.

Evelyn Morrill Durgin Award – Galen Morrison, the town’s fire chief for five years, who along with his wife, Karen, plants and tends the flower beds at Town Hall and the public safety building. In addition, Galen gets men from the fire department together each Memorial Day to decorate the graves of fire department members who have passed on. Galen is also in the process of writing a history of the Gray Fire Department dating back to around 1880.

Lifetime Achievement Award – Richard Barter has provided a lifetime of volunteer service to the town of Gray. He has been a tireless advocate and champion of the town and has shown an endless passion and support for the Gray Public Library, serving as both a library trustee and on the Gray Public Library Association. He also has supported local businesses, having been a businessman himself in multiple arenas and having served as a member of the Community Economic Development Committee. In both capacities he has worked to advance and improve the local business climate. Barter has also served on the Gray Council twice, and has been a strong voice encouraging the town to move forward.

Congratulations to all the winners.

Free movies for all

Attend a movie and enjoy a tasty snack in the Gray Public Library’s theater. Movies showing soon are: “Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children” (PG-13), Friday, Dec. 30, at 1 p.m.; “Maximum Ride” (PG-13), Saturday, Dec. 31, at 10:30 a.m. and “Magnificent Seven” (PG-13), at 1 p.m.; “Snowden” (R ), Tuesday, Jan. 3, at 1 p.m.; “A Man Called Ove” (PG-13), Thursday, Jan. 5, at 1 p.m.; “The BFG” (PG), Saturday, Jan. 7, at 10:30 a.m. and “Suicide Squad” (PG-13), at 1 p.m.; “Denial” (PG-13), Tuesday, Jan. 10, at 1 p.m.; “His Girl Friday” (PG-13) , Thursday, Jan. 12, at 1 p.m.

Also, a reminder: If there is no school due to inclement weather, there will be no Story Time at the library. For more information and events, call 657-4110 or go to www.gray.lib.me.us. The library is located at 5 Hancock St.

The gift of life

A blood drive will be held at American Legion Post 86, 15 Lewiston Road, from noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18.

Winter programs

Winter walking in Newbegin Gym – Free Gym is open every Monday and Wednesday for walking 9-10 a.m.

Mini Hoops – Four classes, Fridays, Jan. 13-Feb. 10, 1-2 p.m. at Newbegin Gym, ages 2-4, $31 fee includes T-shirt. No class Jan. 20.

Nerf Night – Walls and barriers will be set up at the Newbegin Gym for team battles and organized chaos. Bring your own Nerf gun (one that shoots standard darts), eye protection and a water bottle. Darts will be supplied. Prizes will be awarded for some of the contests. Games are held from 6-7:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, for grades 6-8 and on Friday, Jan. 20, for grades 4-5. Fee is $15 for each session. Parents are welcome to watch on stage.

Discount tickets – Tickets for Attitash/Wildcat, Lost Valley, Portland Dine Around and Shawnee Peak are available through Gray Recreation.

Broadway for Beginners – Laurel Jordan will instruct kids in grades 2-6 in the basics of acting in addition to vocal techniques and simple choreography. Students will showcase what they have learned in a performance of songs and scenes from “Peter Pan.” The classes, from 3-5:30 p.m. on Thursdays Jan. 12-March 23, will be held at Dunn School. No class on Feb. 23. The fee is $109.

For more information and programs go to www.greyrec.com or call 657-2323, ext. 117

Fiddlehead’s 15th

Join Fiddleheads Center for Arts and Science to celebrate 15 years of successes at a special evening from 6-10:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at the Franco American Center, 46 Cedar St., Lewiston. There will be salsa dancing with Primo Cubano, a five-piece Cuban band. The admission price of $25 includes hors d’oeuvres, music and prizes. With VIP admission of $35 you’ll get a salsa lesson from 6 – 7 p.m. Sultry dance attire encouraged. A cash bar available. Tickets are available at www.fiddleheadcenter.org, 25 Shaker Road or 657-2244.

