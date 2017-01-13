Inside Gray

Libby Hill notice

Libby Hill Forest Trails will hosting the following highs school and middle school Nordic races: Thursday, Jan. 19, Middle School Race – Classic; Wednesday, Jan. 25, High School Race – Skate; Thursday, Jan. 26, Middle School Race – Classic. Libby Hill would like people to refrain from using the ski trails at Middle School Field, Turkey Trot, Moose Odyssey, Deer Run and Holmquist Hollow on the day of the races due to the work that is involved in preparing the course for racing.

School budget workshops

MSAD 15’s 2017-18 School Board Budget Workshops will continue at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, at the high school. Dunn, Memorial and Russell schools will be the presenters. Go to www.msad15 for more information.

New Crystal Lake website

Crystal Lake Association has launched a new website that is intended to be a primary communication resource and interactive forum for the Crystal Lake community. Crystal Lake residents are encouraged to visit the site, and the Crystal Lake Association will value your feedback. Go to www.mycrystallake.org.

Creating Community event

Cyndy Bell, advertising sales account manager for Sun Media Group, will be the guest speaker at the Creating Community Business Event Wednesday, Jan. 18. Bell will speak on “One Stop for Local Search & Reach.” The event, hosted by the George Perley House B & B, 8 Perley Road, will be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m. and is sponsored by the Town of Gray Community Economic Development Committee.

American Legion Peer Support

American Legion Peer Support will meet at 6:30 p.m. on the third Monday of each month in the upper meeting room at American Legion Post 86, 15 Lewiston Road. ALPS is a veteran support group allowing a safe environment to discuss the impact of military and combat related traumatic events on their quality of life, their families, and efforts to reintegrate into their community, colleges and employment. For more information contact Jason at 522-5471 or go to the American Legion Post 86 Gray, Maine, Facebook page.

License your dog

Dog licenses for 2017 are available at the Gray Town Office or online. All dogs 6 months and older must be registered by Dec. 31 of each year. Bring your dog’s current rabies certificate at the time of registration. Fees for neutered/spayed dogs are $6 per year; non-neutered/non-spayed dogs, $11. A $25 late fee will be charged after Jan. 31. If you had a dog that is no longer in your possession, contact the Town Office at 657-3339. To register online you’ll need: a credit card, license/tag number (for renewals), State of Maine rabies certificate, veterinarian’s name and phone number, and the spay or neuter certificate.

Go to www.graymaine.org or call 657-3339 for more information.

The gift of life

A blood drive will be held at American Legion Post 86, 15 Lewiston Road, from noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18.