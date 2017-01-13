Inside Gray

Libby Hill notice
School budget workshops
MSAD 15’s 2017-18 School Board Budget Workshops will continue at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, at the high school. Dunn, Memorial and Russell schools will be the presenters. Go to www.msad15 for more information.
New Crystal Lake website
Crystal Lake Association has launched a new website that is intended to be a primary communication resource and interactive forum for the Crystal Lake community. Crystal Lake residents are encouraged to visit the site, and the Crystal Lake Association will value your feedback. Go to www.mycrystallake.org.
Creating Community event
Cyndy Bell, advertising sales account manager for Sun Media Group, will be the guest speaker at the Creating Community Business Event Wednesday, Jan. 18. Bell will speak on “One Stop for Local Search & Reach.” The event, hosted by the George Perley House B & B, 8 Perley Road, will be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m. and is sponsored by the Town of Gray Community Economic Development Committee.
American Legion Peer Support
American Legion Peer Support will meet at 6:30 p.m. on the third Monday of each month in the upper meeting room at American Legion Post 86, 15 Lewiston Road. ALPS is a veteran support group allowing a safe environment to discuss the impact of military and combat related traumatic events on their quality of life, their families, and efforts to reintegrate into their community, colleges and employment. For more information contact Jason at 522-5471 or go to the American Legion Post 86 Gray, Maine, Facebook page.
License your dog
Dog licenses for 2017 are available at the Gray Town Office or online. All dogs 6 months and older must be registered by Dec. 31 of each year. Bring your dog’s current rabies certificate at the time of registration. Fees for neutered/spayed dogs are $6 per year; non-neutered/non-spayed dogs, $11. A $25 late fee will be charged after Jan. 31. If you had a dog that is no longer in your possession, contact the Town Office at 657-3339. To register online you’ll need: a credit card, license/tag number (for renewals), State of Maine rabies certificate, veterinarian’s name and phone number, and the spay or neuter certificate.
Go to www.graymaine.org or call 657-3339 for more information.
The gift of life
A blood drive will be held at American Legion Post 86, 15 Lewiston Road, from noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18.
Holiday closures
Martin Luther King, Jr. Day is on Monday, Jan. 16, and all town offices will be closed.
