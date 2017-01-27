Inside Gray

Movies at the library

Free movies showing soon at the Gray Public Library theater are: “The Incredible” (PG), Saturday, Jan. 28th, 10:30 a.m.; “Ouija: Origin of Evil” (PG-13), Saturday, Jan. 28, at 1 p.m.; “Queen of Katwe” (PG), Tuesday, Jan. 31, at 1 p.m.; “The Accountant” (R), Tuesday, Jan. 31, at 6:30 p.m.; “Southside With You” (PG-13), Thursday, Feb. 2, at 1 p.m.; “Pinocchio” (1940, animated), Saturday, Feb. 4, at 10:30 a.m.; “Mama Mia” (PG-13), Saturday, Feb. 4, at 1 p.m.; “Paths to Glory” (1957, rated approved), Tuesday, Feb. 7, at 1 p.m.; “The Girl on the Train” (R), Tuesday, Feb. 7, at 6:30 p.m.; “Loving” (PG-13), Thursday, Feb. 9, at 1 p.m.

For more information and events, call 657-4110 or go to www.gray.lib.me.us. The library is located at 5 Hancock St.

Last chance for dog licenses

Dog licenses for 2017 are available at the Gray Town Office or online. All dogs 6 months or older must be registered, and $25 late fee will be charged after Jan. 31. Bring your dog’s current rabies certificate with you at the time of registration. The fee for a neutered spayed dog is $6 per year; fee for a non-neutered/non-spayed dog, $11. To register online you’ll need a credit card, license/tag number (for renewal only), state rabies certificate, veterinarian’s name and phone number and a spay or neuter certificate. Go to www.graymaine.org, Gray Town Office or call 657-3339 for more information.

Eat up

A Public Supper of baked beans, casseroles, salads, homemade breads and desserts will be held on Saturday Jan. 28, 5 p.m. at the First Congregational Church of Gray, on Route 115. The cost is $8 for adults, $4 for children under 12. The venue is handicapped accessible. For more information contact 657-4279; 657-3279 day of.

Winter activities

The following programs have been scheduled by the Gray Recreation Department. For more information and programs go to www.greyrec.com or call 657-2323, ext. 117.

Parents Night Out: Feb. 10 and March 10. Sign up soon.

Kids vs. ParentsNerf Night: Feb. 3 for ages 9-12 and parents of any age, $30, 6 – 7:30 p.m., Newbegin Gym. There will be team games and contests. Bring your own Nerf gun and they will supply standard darts and all the fun. Eye protection required.

Country Heat Live: High-energy, low-impact, country dance-inspired workout. Mondays starting Feb. 13 at Newbegin Gym, 6-7 p.m.

Junior Indoor Soccer: Saturdays at Newbegin Gym, ages 4-9, Feb. 4, 11,18 and March 4,11 and 18.

Gray Winterfest: Saturday, Feb. 4, noon-4 p.m., skating, snow crafts, music fun and refreshments.

February Vacation Camp: Feb. 21-24, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Newbegin Gym and Rec Hall for K-6 students. Fun morning activities and afternoon field trips and projects.

Fiddlehead celebrates

Join Fiddlehead Art and Science Center to celebrate its 15th anniversary Saturday, Jan. 28, from 6-11:30 p.m. at the Franco American Center, 46 Cedar St., Lewiston. Admission is $35, $45 VIP, and includes hor d’oeuvres, Primo Cubano live music and prizes. VIP ticketholders will receive a salsa lesson from 6-7 p.m. A cash bar will be available. For more information, go to www.fiddleheadcenter.org or call 657-2244.

School Board workshop

SAD 15 has scheduled a budget workshop for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, at the high school on Libby Hill Road. Presenters will include representatives from the high school, middle school, adult education and the athletics department. Go to www.msad15 for more information.

Races at Libby Hill

Libby Hill Forest Trails will host high school and middle school Nordic races on Wednesday, Feb. 8, and Thursday, Feb. 16. The public should refrain from using ski trails on the middle school field, Turkey Trot, Moose Odyssey Deer Run and Holmquist Hollow on those days.

The Western Maine Triple C-Classic will be held Feb. 8 and the Middle School Race-Skate will take place on Feb. 16.

The Lynx, Ghost, Harold Libby and Outback walking and snowshoe trails will be available for public use. If you have any questions or comments about the trails, go to www.libbyhill.org or visit them on Facebook.

Pulse Performs

The Studio for the Living Arts Dance Complex in Gray will present “Pulse Performs” Saturday, Feb. 11, at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. at Windham Performing Arts Center at Windham High School. General admission tickets are $12 in advance, $15 at the door. One ticket covers admission for either show or both. Doors open 30 minutes prior to show time. For more information, contact Susan Cloutier at 657-3006 or go to www.studioforthelivingarts.com

Secession, Gore Road hearings

The Gray Town Council will hold a public hearing at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, to receive public comments on a proposal from the residents of Mount Hunger Shore Road to secede from the town to the town of Windham.

The council will also hear public comments on thetown’s proposal to take a portion of Gore Road by eminent domain.

Contact the Town Manager at 657-3339 for more information.

Council seat available

The Gray Town Council seeks to fill the council seat to be vacated on Jan. 31 by the resignation of Matt Sturgis. Those interested are asked to complete and submit an application no later than Jan. 31. For more information, go to www.graymaine.org

