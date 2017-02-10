Inside Gray

Discover Girl Scouts

Girl Scouts of Maine will host Discover Girl Scouts for potential members and volunteers at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, at the Gray Public Library. The event is for girls in kindergarten through third grade and their caregivers.

“When a girl becomes a Girl Scout, she grows into a young woman who is self-confident, strong and compassionate. She learns how to build and maintain healthy relationships. She becomes more aware of the world around her and uses her skills and talents to make her world a better place,” says Joanne Crepeau, CEO of Girl Scouts of Maine.

For more information and to see a full list of Discover Girl Scout events, visit girlscoutsofmaine.org or call 888-922-4763.

Complete Streets

The Gray Bike-Ped Committee and the Bicycle Coalition of Maine will discuss Complete Street policies at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb.13, at Town Council chambers. Free pizza will be available for the first 25 attendees.

Complete Streets are defined as streets that meet the needs of all users – walkers, bikers and drivers. It also means being more thoughtful about things like crosswalks, bike lanes and shoulders and slowing traffic in some places.

For more information contact Anne Gass, Gray Bike-Ped chairperson, at 657-4935 or agass@maine.rr.com.

Fiddlehead songsters

Singers 16 and older are welcome to join Fiddlehead’s Teen and Adult Choir, which meets from 6-7:15 p.m. on Tuesdays. Fiddlehead Art and Science Center is located at 25 Shaker Road. For more information, call 657-2244 or go to www.fiddleheadcenter.org.

Libby Hill races

Libby Hill Forest Trails will be hosting a midle school Nordic race on Thursday, Feb. 16. Skiers should refrain from using the following trails on that day as the race course is prepared: Middle School Field, Turkey Trot, Moose Odyssey, Deer Run and Holmquist Hollow.

The Lynx, Ghost, Harold Libby and Outback walking and snowshoe trails will be available. If you have any questions or comments about the trails, visit www.libbyhill.org or visit them on Facebook.

Grand opening

An Open House will be held from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at The Hast Company Embroidery, 67 Shaker Road. This company produces personal and corporate embroidery, specializing in custom embroidery and unique embroidered gifts. Intervale Mercantile Leather Goods and Tine Square Industrial Lighting and Jewelry will also be there.

Valentines Day babysitting

The Class of 2018 invite you to enjoy a Valentine Date Night. Drop off your children at GNGHS, where, supervised by the students, they will play board and video games, enjoy snacks and pizza, watch movies and participate in gym games. First aid and CPR certified staff will be on the premises. The cost is $20 for one and $5 for each additional sibling. To sign up, go to goo.gl/NCqine.

Movies on a 100-inch screen

Movies showing soon at the Gray Public Library are: “Dirty Dancing” (PG-13), Saturday, Feb. 11 at 1 p.m.; “Stagecoach” (NR). Tuesday, Feb. 14 at 1 p.m.; “Sully” (PG-13), Thursday, Feb.16 at 2 p.m.; “Trolls” (PG), Saturday, Feb. 18, at 10:30 a.m.; “Footloose” (PG), Saturday, Feb.18 at 1 p.m.; “Finding Dory” (PG), Tuesday, Feb. 21, at 10:30 a.m.; “Billy Lynne’s Long Halftime Walk” (R), Tuesday, Feb. 21, at 1 p.m.; “Kubo and the Two Strings” (PG), Wednesday, Feb. 22, at 1 p.m.; “The Secret Life of Pets” (PG), Thursday, Feb. 23, at 10:30 a.m.; “Surf’s Up 2: Wavemania” (PG), Friday, Feb. 24 at 1 p.m.

For more information about the movies and other events, call 657-4110 or go to www.gray.lib.me.us. The library is located at 5 Hancock Street.

President’s Day

All Gray Town Offices closed Monday, Feb. 20.

The Town Council recenlty approved the nominations of two notable Gray citizens to the Gray Honor Roll. Neal A. Lavallee (1930-1998), left, was recognized for his many years of contributions and service to the town. Sgt. James William Russell (1921-1945), was recognized as the only soldier killed in action during World War II who was a lifelong Gray resident.