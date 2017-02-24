Inside Gray

From Gray Rec

Play Pals — Thursday mornings for young kids (babies up to pre-K) and their parents. This unstructured playtime is a great way to get out of the house, try new activities and be active with your little ones. Various toys and sports equipment will be provided each week for you and your tots to enjoy. At Newbegin Gym, 10:30 to noon with a $2 drop-in fee. Bring sneakers.

Parent’s Night Out — Scheduled for March 10, sign up soon.

Discount tickets — for Attitash/Wildcat, Lost Valley, Portland Dine Around and Shawnee Peak are available.

Summer Camp jobs — If you are a college student considering a career in athletics, sports management, coaching, teaching, dance, theater, fine arts, child development, child psychology or management, summer camp provides practical, meaningful experience to build your resume. For more information, go to graymaine.org/employment

For more information and programs, go to grayrec.com or call 657-2323 ext. 117

Gray Public Library

Attend a movie and enjoy a tasty snack in the Gray Public Library’s theater. The upcoming schedule was not available at the time of publication. Go to www.gray.lib.me.us or call 657-4110 for more information. The library is located at 5 Hancock St.

Great skiing to be had

Groomers at Libby Hill Forest, with probably the best snow conditions it has had in several years, have the trails ready to go for great days of skiing with skate and classic tracks available. There is now a base of over 30 inches with a soft powder finish. Snowshoe trails have been broken on Lynx and Harold Libbey and the Winter and Outback trails should be ready, too. For more informatiuon, go to libbyhill.org or visit them on Facebook.

Snowmobilers to meet

The Gray SnoWolves Snowmobile Club will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 7, at the State Police Barracks on Route 26.

For more information, go to graysnowolves.com.

Eat with friends

A Public Supper will be held on Saturday, Feb. 25, at 5 p.m. at the First Congregational Church, Route 115, Gray. The meal will consist of: baked beans, casseroles, salads, homemade breads and desserts. The cost is $8, children under 12, $4. The hall is handicapped accessible. Call 657-4279 or, on the day of the supper, 657-3279, if you have any questions.

Post 86 Chili and Chowder Competition/Daytona 500 is scheduled for 3-6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, at the American Legion, 15 Lewiston Road. Try some new recipes and enjoy the race. Admission is $5 with an additional $5 to sample and judge the competition. For more information, contact Jeff Small at 274-0079.

American Legion Post 86 Auxiliary also will hold a public supper from 5-6 p.m. Saturday, March 4. The menu will be a surprise. The cost is $8 for ages 12 and older, $4 under the age of 12.

First Congregational Church of Gray will host a free community supper at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 7. Reservations are required;call Carol at 650-9093

Snow clearing reminder

Please remember that Maine state law prohibits any person from placing in the public way snow or slush that has not accumulated there naturally. In other words, when clearing your driveway, walks or other areas do not plow, shovel or snow-blow snow into the road. Contact the Gray Town Office, 657-3339, with any questions.

Patriot 5K Road Race

Registration is now open for the May 20 Run or Walk/Run Patriot 5K Road Race. Prizes, T-shirts, live music, food and a festive community atmosphere await. The 5K will start at 9 a.m. Registration before March 1 is $18, and the price will increase after. Registration for the Kid’s Fun Run, which starts at 8 a.m., is free and will close May 20.

For more information, go to patriot5k.org.

Fire-Rescue memories

Longtime Gray Fire Rescue member Galen Morrison is researching and recording the history of Gray Fire Rescue, from its early volunteers and equipment to its modern-day operations and systems.

He’s looking for more material, stories and memories. If you are a past member relative of a member, or a citizen who saves and collects articles or photos he would like to hear from you. He will copy or scan items and return originals. He also encourages hearing from you personally with memories and stories.

For more information contact Morrison at Galen.Morr@gmail.com.

Remember the parking ban

To allow for snow removal, no vehicle can park on a public way or public street or within a town-owned parking lot between midnight and 6 a.m. through April 15. Vehicles in violation will be towed at the owner’s expense.

Property tax exemptions

Homestead Exemption and Veteran Exemption applications must be received in the town assessor’s office prior to April 1, in order to be applicable for the upcoming fiscal year.

The Homestead Exemption is for residents who have owned their homestead for 12 months prior to the year of application. This exemption for Gray amounts to a $13,500 reduction in property value ($243.68 tax savings per homestead). The Maine Legislature voted during the last session to increase the homestead exemption to $20,000 for the 2017-18 tax year.

The Veteran’s Exemption is for a veteran who served during a federally recognized war period and is 62 years or older; or, who is receiving 100 percent disability as a veteran; or became 100 percent disabled while in the service. The exemption amounts to a $6,000 reduction in assessed value. Additionally, there is an exemption available for property owners determined to be legally blind. That amounts to a $4,000 reduction in value.

Applications are available at the Town Office or through the tax exemptions page at www.graymaine.org. If you have questions, contact the assessor’s office at 657-3112 or by email at jbrushwein@graymaine.org

Longtime Fire and Rescue member Galen Morrison is compiling a history of the department. He’s looking for your stories and memorabilia.