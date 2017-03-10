Inside Gray

Run for office

Nomination papers will be available March 15 for the offices of: Town Councilor, two three-year terms to expire June 2020; and one remainder of a three-year term to expire June 2018; SAD 15 Board of Directors, two three-year terms to expire June 2020; Gray Water District Trustees,one five-year term to expire June 2022

Interested Gray residents may obtain nomination papers at the Gray Town Office during regular business hours. All nomination paperwork must be received by the town clerk no later than Monday, May 1, at 4 p.m.

For more information, call 657-3339.

Red Cross Month

The GNGHS Community Service Club is sponsoring a Red Cross Blood Drive on Friday, March 17 , from 8 a.m. -1 p.m. at the high school auxiliary gym. Students who are 17 years of age (16 with parental consent) may sign up during lunches. Parents and community members may sign up at www.redcrossblood.org. or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Library happenings

Movies showing soon at the Gray Public Library theater are: “Moana” (PG), Saturday, March 11, at 1 p.m.; “The Arrival” (PG-13), Tuesday, March 14, at 1 p.m.; “Fences” (PG-13), Thursday, March 16, at 2 p.m.; “Moana” (PG) Saturday, March 18, at 10:30 a.m.; “Ghost in the Shell”(NR), Saturday, March 18, at 1 p.m.; “Cinema Paradiso” (R), Tuesday, March 21, at 1 p.m.; and “Being There” (PG), Thursday, March 23, at 1 p.m.

The library presents “Jay Sarton: Sky Watching: Constellations, Planets and the Eclipse” at 6″30 p.m., Wednesday, March 29. This special, indoor astronomy night will give tips for beginning sky-watchers, focusing on constellations and planet watching. It will include previews of this spring’s visible planets and the August 2017 eclipse of the sun.

Go to www.gray.lib.me.us. for more information about library programs.

Public supper

A Public Supper will be held on Saturday, March 25, at 5 p.m., at the First Congregational Church, Route 115, Gray. The meal will consist of baked beans, casseroles, salads, homemade breads and desserts.The cost is $8 for adults, $4 for children 12 and under. The hall is handicapped accessible. If you have questions, call 657-4279, or, on the day of, 657-3279.

PTSD peer support

The American Legion Peer Support group will meet from 7:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m. Monday, March 20, at the American Legion Post 86, 15 Lewiston Road.

This is a peer-to-peer, veteran-led, non-clinical, non-denominational support group aimed at reducing the stigma of PTSD and depression. The aim is to provide a confidential outlet, as well as an opportunity to strengthen social networks.

The GNGHS Community Service Club is sponsoring a Red Cross Blood Drive on Friday, March 17 , from 8 a.m. -1 p.m. at the high school auxiliary gym.