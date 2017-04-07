Inside Gray

Patriot 5K Road Race

It’s time to register for the Walk/Run Patriot 5K Road Race, which will be held Saturday, May 20.

Maine’s fastest and richest 5K has a mostly flat course which skirts scenic Crystal Lake. It has a huge prize purse, cool shirts, live music, great food and a festive community atmosphere. 5K starts at 9 a.m. and the Kid’s Fun Run at 8 a.m. at 24 North Raymond Road.

Additional race information and fees can be found at www.patriot5k.org.

Ultimate District Dodgeball

Ultimate District Dodgeball teams consisting of students vs. students, adults vs. adults and staff vs. staff will square off Saturday, April 8, at the Gray-New Gloucester High School gym. The tentative schedule is 9-1 1 a.m., grades K-4; noon-2 p.m., grades 5-12; and 2-4 p.m., adults.

All proceeds will benefit G-NG schools. For more information email Christina, winkers92@yahoo.com, or Heather, hfarring@maine.rr.com.

GPLA spring book sale

Mark your calendars for the GPLA spring book sale at the Gray Public Library. The Early Bird Sale is Friday, April 28, from 5:30-7:30 p.m., with a $5 admission charge. The sale will be held Saturday, April 29, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. with no admission charge.

Baseball/Softball Golf Tournament

The 15th annual Gray-New Gloucester High School Baseball/Softball Golf Tournament Fundraiser will be held Sunday, May 7, at Spring Meadows Golf Club with check-in at 1 1a.m. and a shotgun start at noon.

Sponsorships range from $75-$500 and include a specified number of golf participants, signs on specified holes and inclusion in the program of events.

Golfers can sign up individually for an 18-hole round of golf, including cart, dinner and prizes, for $80, or they form a team of four $320. Each golfer will receive a gift bag, which includes an additional free round of golf.

The event will follow a shotgun start in a scramble format with one team score, allowing all levels to compete. This format allows for all levels of golfers to compete. A putting contest and multi-item raffle are among the day’s events. Dinner will begin at 5 p.m. Prizes will be given to the top teams and winners of individual contests.

For more information about sponsoring the event and/or signing up as a golfer or team, please send an e-mail to GNGGolfinfo@gmail.com.

Wildlife Park opening date

Maine Wildlife Park, on Route 26, plans to reopen for the 2017 season on Saturday, April 15, weather permitting, at 9:30 a.m.

For more information, call 657-4977, ext. 0, or go to www.mainewildlifepark.com.

Historical Society annual meeting

The Gray Historical Society will hold its annual meeting Monday, April 24, at the American Legion Post 86 on Lewiston Road. A turkey dinner, overview of 2016, plans for 2017 and an interesting talk on Cemeteries of Gray are on the agenda. The price of the meal is $14, payable by check to the Gray Historical Society. Include your name, address and the number of guests attending and send it to this historical society, P.O. Box 544, Gray ME 04039. All checks must be received by April 20.

Movies at library

Attend a movie and have a tasty snack at the Gray Public Library’s theater. Movies showing are: “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” (PG-13), Saturday, April 8, 1 p.m.; “The Eagle and the Huntress” (G), Tuesday, April 11, 2 p.m.; “Hidden Figures” (PG), Thursday, April 13, 2 p.m.; “The Muppet Movie” (G), Saturday, April 15, 10:30 a.m.; “Assassin’s Creed” (PG-13), Saturday, April 15, 1 p.m.; “Trolls” (PG), Tuesday, April 18, 10:30 a.m.; “A Monster Calls” (PG-13), Tuesday, April 18, 2 p.m.; “Patriots Day” (R), Tuesday, April 18, 6:30 p.m.; “Moana” (PG), Wednesday, April 19, 2 p.m.; “Sing” (PG), Thursday, April 20, 10:30 a.m.; “Riding Giants” (PG-13), Thursday, April 20, 2 p.m.; “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” (PG-13), Friday, April 21, 2 p.m.

The library is at 5 Hancock St. Call 657-4110 or go to www.gray.lib.me.us. for more information.

25th Community Birthday Calendar

The Women’s Fellowship of First Congregational Church of Gray is selling the 25th Community Birthday Calendars as a fundraiser again this year. The price is $6.50 for the calendar which also includes two free listings with each additional listing 50 cents each. Please make checks out to Community Birthday Calendar. Contact rannybhutchings@gmail.com

Elysia Avery, Gray branch manager of Norway Savings Bank, and her team, present Gray-New Gloucester varsity softball coach Amanda Harmon and baseball coach Brad Smith with the bank’s sponsorship check for the 15th annual G-NGHS Baseball/Softball Golf Tournament Fundraiser.